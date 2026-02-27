News Release

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2025. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Listed below are full-time students who achieved these honors.

Adams County

Named to the President’s List: Peebles: Christopher Norman, Angela Robinson, Aubrey Sturgill; Seaman: Kayla Durr, Carlee Garrison, Aubrey Gill, Zoey Miller, Dalton Pence, Elizabeth Raines, Cooper Roush, Ainsley Thompson; West Union: Sydney Davis, John Glenn, Ryan Mack, Cloee McClanahan, Nevaeh Polley, Colin Tolle, Morgan Wheeler, Myla Wolke; Winchester: Kensley Cornette, Hadassah Eichorn, Jackson Harper, Hannah Hesler, Emelia Holt, Natalie Ragan, Ronajhean Rebuta, Isaiah Roessler, Bentley Schweickart, Emma Thatcher

Named to the Dean’s List: Peebles: Reese Davis, Kaelyn Musser, Brigit Sapiro, Megan Schmitz; Seaman: Karisah Hamm, Ava Pistole, Emma Pistole, Layna Pistole; West Union:Amber Childress, Tiffany Cook, Jocelyn Hall, Madee Koenig; Winchester: Cara Scales

Brown County

Named to the President’s List: Aberdeen:Lindsay Deatley, Kelsey Powell; Georgetown: Aubrey Abbinante, Lane Hamilton; Hamersville: Mckynna Luther; Mt Orab: Olivia Cunningham, Kendal Fightmaster, Keira Fridley, Charlee Helton, Jayse Riggs, Heather Roehm, Madison Saylor; Ripley: Hannah Hauke, Jase Lang, Jasmine Young; Russellville: Kayne Dotson; Sardinia: Aislynn Aleshire, Elyssa Fussnecker, Faith Hendricks; Williamsburg: Marissa Stern; Winchester: Paige Evans

Named to the Dean’s List: Bethel: Sabrina Vesper; Fayetteville:Ella Bryan; Felicity: Devin Forsee; Lake Waynoka:Autumn Fahrian, Michael Gillespie; Mount Orab: Ma Chia Almerol, Allee Belcher, Isabella Ernst, Grant Hill, Aidan Kyle, Brandon Lanning, Jewlyn Rahn, Ciara Wilson; Ripley:Arianna Harbottle; Sardinia: Kilie Belcher, Kendrick Fithen, William Hafer, Dalton Hiser, Johnny Newell, Cayden Wills; Williamsburg: Megan Meeker; Winchester: Evangeline Arn

Highland County

Named to the President’s List: Bainbridge: Hunter Simmons; Greenfield: Johanna Kelley, Logan Savage; Hillsboro: Jaxon Alexander, Sidney Bayless, Cameron Burkard, Kathryn Cox, Cecil Crabtree, Riley Gallimore, Aliyah Gobel, Camden Lively, Kennedy Sexton, Olivia Swackhamer, Sophia Wilmoth, Sydney Wilmoth; Leesburg: Nolan Campbell, Lydia Hamilton, Kolby Young; Lynchburg: Madeline Brault, Shane Ellerbeck, Kyler Fite, Sophia Michael, Mason Saylor; Mount Orab: Jessica Bricking, Josiah Hall; Sardinia: Raven Couch, Kelsey Smallwood

Named to the Dean’s List: Bainbridge: Mackenzie Woleab; Greenfield: Patrick Fout, Kayla Jett; Hillsboro: Keegan Anderson, Austin Bell, Jayah Chaney, Hannah Curtis, Riley Garrison, Riley Meek, Aubree Miller, McKinley Price, Gary Reno, Alexis Swayne, Cooper Swope, Ciara Woods, Kaitlyn Young; Leesburg: Shaelynn Rhodus, Eleanore Warner; Lynchburg: Kaleb Eden, Jeremy Koger; Mount Orab: Micah Hall; New Vienna: Jacob Jones, Marissa Stein

Pike County