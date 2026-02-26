By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County residents continue to look for clear information about what a potential data center might mean for their community as questions circulate at public meetings and in conversations across the county. No company has presented a formal proposal to the commissioners, but interest intensified after AES Ohio disclosed to PJM on February 3, 2026 that it had received what it called a total data center load request of up to 1,300 megawatts near the Stuart Substation, with phased energization beginning in 2028. The utility said the request would require regional transmission upgrades. The amount of power described is consistent with hyperscale data center development, although the filing did not identify a company or specific project.

This disclosure landed while residents were already reporting drilling, utility activity, and road work near Ginger Ridge and Lick Skillet. County officials have said repeatedly that they do not control work on private property or rights of way overseen by the county engineer, and they have emphasized that no site plan or request for incentives has been submitted. Still, the combination of visible activity and large scale energy demand has led many people to ask for details about water use, wastewater discharge, property values, noise, and long term effects on rural land.

Several local residents have taken leading roles in gathering information and encouraging public engagement. Manchester resident Laura Harper has been at the forefront by preparing questions for commissioners and helping neighbors identify which agencies regulate withdrawals, discharges, and in‑river structures. She has encouraged residents to learn how to navigate public records and state and federal websites so they can evaluate information as soon as it becomes available.

Her twin sister, Emily Harper, has used social media and direct outreach to help residents stay informed about meetings and documents. She has emphasized that Adams County’s forests, waterways, and rural character are part of why people choose to live here and should be considered in any future decision. She has encouraged residents to insist on transparency and to request technical details about water use and cooling systems early in the process.

Local resident Nikki Gerber has focused heavily on environmental impacts and water concerns. She has reviewed federal and state letters and filings related to drinking water, endangered species, and the Ohio River watershed. Gerber told residents that even closed loop cooling systems have blowdown water that must be discharged and that understanding treatment chemicals, thermal effects, and NPDES permit requirements will be critical for wells, springs, and streams near the river. She has also visited existing data center regions to observe construction and light conditions and has advocated for baseline well testing for nearby residents.

Another driving force in public outreach is Jessica Adams Baker, a former Adams County resident who now lives in Williamsburg and has helped assemble public records, informational packets, and documents from other communities where data center projects have been proposed. She has stressed that residents deserve to see both potential benefits and potential drawbacks and has urged that notices be published widely, not only through traditional channels. Baker said she has watched how secrecy in other counties left residents without key information and believes Adams County can avoid that by promoting transparency early. She has also raised concerns about zoning gaps in rural areas, saying that unzoned land can allow industrial development to move forward without resident input unless townships proactively adopt land use tools.

Technical context has come from individuals researching the industry. Ben Murray, who has family roots in Adams County and plans to return, has conducted a year of independent research into data centers. He explained that newer facilities designed for artificial intelligence workloads use chips that draw more power and generate more heat than traditional data center equipment, which can increase water needs and shorten equipment life cycles. Murray has also outlined lessons from other counties where incentive agreements shaped long term revenue and has encouraged Adams County to establish expectations in advance rather than react after a proposal arrives.

Commissioner candidate Alex Schaffer has contributed explanations of how Ohio Revised Code provisions allow townships to implement zoning or land use planning through resident petitions. He has said residents may have more authority than they realize to determine which industrial uses fit their townships and how to create protections before any company approaches the county. Schaffer has also raised concerns that nondisclosure agreements can limit public understanding of what is being explored and has called for clear communication once a company presents a plan.

For many residents, the issue is not only technical but personal. Manchester resident Paul Thompson shared how the possibility of a data center near Carter Hollow and Buck Canyon affects his family’s plans. He and his wife had been preparing to add short term rentals on their property and to operate an organic farming venture. Thompson said that uncertainty about water quality, aquifers, and the presence of large industrial cooling systems or power infrastructure threatens the viability of those plans. He also expressed concern about pollution risks to wells and springs and said that visible industrial buildings could reduce the appeal of the river view that his family had hoped to share with visitors. Thompson recalled previous heavy equipment traffic and road damage near Ginger Ridge and said he worries that similar conditions will return if construction begins.

County officials have noted that without zoning or a formal proposal, they cannot negotiate requirements or conditions. They say they will hold public meetings if a proposal is submitted and that any company seeking incentives would need to present details about water, wastewater, and infrastructure plans. Residents say the AES Ohio disclosure makes early preparation essential and continue to call for clear non negotiables, including water monitoring, noise mitigation, backup power plans, and decommissioning guarantees.

As Adams County waits to see whether a project materializes, residents remain deeply engaged in understanding how water, power, and land use intersect with economic development. Through public meetings, research, and community organization, individuals such as Laura Harper, Emily Harper, Nikki Gerber, and Jessica Adams Baker have encouraged others to participate and prepare. Technical insight from people like Ben Murray and procedural explanations from voices like Alex Schaffer have added context to a complex issue. Whether or not a data center is ultimately proposed, Adams County now enters the next stage of discussion more informed and more united than when the conversation began.