Members Pictured: Rylan Massie, Eli Mason, Dakota Turner, Alice King, Emily Burns, Tiffany Burns, Savanna Shoemaker, Jaylyn Banks, Lauren Shreve, Riley Davis, Makenna Purvis Students attended the Farm Science Review to explore the latest advancements in agriculture, including equipment, technology, and career opportunities that support Ohio’s agricultural industry.

Peebles High School FFA Officers. Front row, from left, Emily Burns - Secretary, Peyton Smalley - Reporter, Reese Davis - Vice President, Calen Vogler - Chaplain, Madee Koenig - President, Hayden Snyder - Secretary, and Aleah Purcell - Student Advisor. Back row, from left, Ella Mason - Reporter, Maddie Purvis - Jr. High Advocate, Boone Minton - Sentinel, Wyatt Smart - Student Advisor, Eli Mason - Chaplain, Kole Koenig - Treasurer, Savanna Shoemaker - Committee Chair, and Lauren Shreve - Vice President. Chapter officers lead Peebles FFA by planning meetings, organizing activities, and representing the chapter with professionalism, responsibility, and pride throughout the year.

From left, Advisor Tyler Ryan, Elis Mason, Lauren Shreve, Emily Burns, Calen Vogler, and Advisor Becky Minton. State Champion Poultry Judging Team - National Gold Rated!! Students study poultry science to understand animal management, nutrition, health, and the role poultry plays in feeding communities locally and globally.

The Peebles FFA is joining chapters across the nation in celebrating National FFA Week February 21-28th. The Peebles FFA Chapter is dedicated to preparing students for leadership, career success, and service through hands-on agricultural education.

Throughout the year, members participate in a wide range of activities including leadership development events, career exploration, and community service projects. Students gain real-world experience through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs), judging teams, and classroom instruction focused on agriculture, food systems, and natural resources.

Peebles FFA members also give back to the community by supporting local events, representing the school at state and national conventions, and promoting agriculture awareness. Through these opportunities, students build confidence, responsibility, and skills that prepare them for success beyond the classroom.