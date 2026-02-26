The Peebles FFA is joining chapters across the nation in celebrating National FFA Week February 21-28th. The Peebles FFA Chapter is dedicated to preparing students for leadership, career success, and service through hands-on agricultural education.
Throughout the year, members participate in a wide range of activities including leadership development events, career exploration, and community service projects. Students gain real-world experience through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs), judging teams, and classroom instruction focused on agriculture, food systems, and natural resources.
Peebles FFA members also give back to the community by supporting local events, representing the school at state and national conventions, and promoting agriculture awareness. Through these opportunities, students build confidence, responsibility, and skills that prepare them for success beyond the classroom.