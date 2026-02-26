By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office has concluded its review of the officer involved shooting that occurred November 14, 2025, and resulted in the death of Christopher Lindner.

In a statement issued Feb. 19, Prosecutor Aaron E. Haslam reported that the use of deadly force by law enforcement was legally justified under Ohio law and that no criminal charges will be filed. Haslam stated that the evidence did not establish probable cause that a criminal offense was committed, and therefore the case will not be presented to a grand jury.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the incident was independently investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, consistent with standard protocol for officer involved shootings. After BCI completed its investigation, the prosecutor’s office conducted its own review of the investigative materials, applicable law, and the totality of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Haslam stated that the evidence showed the involved officers reasonably perceived an imminent threat of serious physical harm or death. He added that the officers’ actions were objectively reasonable based on the facts and circumstances confronting them at the time, without the benefit of hindsight.

The shooting occurred following a police pursuit and standoff in Adams County, where Lindner was reported to have exited a residence armed with a firearm after repeated attempts by officers to persuade him to surrender. He was fatally shot by law enforcement at the scene.

In the February 19 release, the prosecutor’s office acknowledged the seriousness of the outcome and extended condolences to Lindner’s family. The statement also recognized the difficult responsibilities faced by law enforcement officers and praised the professionalism shown throughout the investigation.

“With the conclusion of this review, no criminal charges will be filed and the Prosecutor’s review of this matter is concluded,” the statement said.

The shooting drew attention due to Lindner’s family ties and the circumstances surrounding the pursuit and standoff.

No additional details were released in the prosecutor’s statement, and the case is now considered closed.