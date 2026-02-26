Submitted News

The North Adams High School Academic Team is the new 2025-2026 Academic Team District Champion. On January 13, and with a cumulative total of 330 points from seven matches, NAHS finished their journey to victory with a 15-point seasonal margin over second-place Fairfield High School. In a district composed of eight local schools that include teams from Eastern, Fairfield, Fayetteville, North Adams, Peebles, Ripley, West Union, and Whiteoak, North Adams and Fairfield ended the season tied, with both teams having a record of 6 wins and only 1 loss. By virtue of the high point total earned by NAHS in the final match, the tie was broken, and North Adams secured their district championship title in a charged atmosphere of competitive spirit and exemplary sportsmanship.

Academic team competitions pit two teams against each other in a three-round competitive format. First round questions are taken from a ten category knowledge-based question bank that includes the categories of American Literature, Government, and History, British Literature, World History, Geography, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Life Science and Physical Science.

Next comes a four-minute alphabet round where each team offers answers to 20 questions that must begin with a predetermined letter of the alphabet. The final round is a fast-paced lightning round of twenty questions with points awarded for the quickest correct answer. Answering these questions correctly and doing so under the additional pressure of an exacting time constraint definitely underscores and validates the confidence and wealth of knowledge brought to these matches by the students.

The Brown County Educational Service Center (ESC) provided support for the eight Academic Teams competing throughout this season, and ESC will soon be awarding a First Place plaque and a trophy to the newly-crowned 2025-2026 Academic Team district champions- North Adams High School. The district champions now advance to the regional competitions near the end of February.