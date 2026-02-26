By Julia McCane-Knox

Patrons are invited to the Adams County Public Library to explore valuable resources and services, along with a full week of engaging programs that inspire reading, creativity, and community connection during March 1–7, 2026.

Storytime is filled with educational and memorable moments for families to enjoy together. The first Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the North Adams Library. Families can enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities that help build early literacy skills, while giving children an opportunity to socialize in a place that feels like home.

On Wednesday, March 4, Storytime continues at 11 a.m. at both the Peebles Library and the Manchester Library. These weekly gatherings are designed for young children and their caregivers and provide a welcoming space to foster a lifelong love of reading. Each session features carefully selected books and hands-on activities that reinforce important developmental skills.

Also on Wednesday, March 4, the Peebles Library will host Smorgasbord Makerspace at 2:30 p.m. This creative program offers participants the chance to explore a variety of materials and projects. Makerspace activities encourage imagination, problem solving, and experimentation in an open environment where creativity can flourish.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, Playtime in the Library will be held at the Manchester Library. This relaxed program allows children to learn through play, while interacting with their peers. Play-based experiences support early learning and help children develop social and motor skills in a comfortable setting.

Storytime continues Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. Families attending can expect an engaging hour filled with stories, movement, and activities that make reading exciting and memorable for young listeners. Children can also learn the American Sign Language alphabet alongside the English alphabet and letter sounds, reinforcing early literacy skills in an inclusive and engaging way.

Later that afternoon, Crafternoon will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. This hands-on craft program gives children an opportunity to create unique projects, while expressing their artistic side. Programs like Crafternoon help build confidence and encourage creative thinking.

At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, the Peebles Library will host Shamrock Shakes and Crafts. Participants can celebrate the season with themed crafts and refreshments in a festive and welcoming atmosphere. The program offers a fun way for families to connect while enjoying creative activities together.

Rounding out the day, Storytime will be offered at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the Manchester Library. This evening session provides an additional opportunity for families, who may not be available during daytime hours to enjoy stories and literacy-based activities.

In addition to these programs, patrons are reminded that IPM FoodLink boxes are available at library locations, while supplies last. These boxes contain shelf-stable foods, such as rice, beans, canned vegetables, fruit spread, peanut butter, and other essentials. Community members are encouraged to call their local library ahead of time to check availability.

The Adams County Public Library remains committed to supporting literacy, creativity, and the well-being of the community. For more information about programs, resources, or services, contact your local library. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.