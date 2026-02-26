A display of military medals, insignia, and photographs honoring WWII veteran Maurice Riffle was featured during the Thank You For Serving Ministry’s Veteran Luncheon at Church 180 in Seaman, Ohio, where Riffle was recognized in celebration of his 100th birthday. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

World War II veteran Maurice Riffle celebrated a remarkable milestone this year when he turned 100 years old on February 19, 2026. The following day, he was honored by fellow veterans, friends, and community members at the Thank You For Serving Ministry’s Veteran Luncheon, held at Church 180 in Seaman, Ohio. The gathering offered an opportunity to recognize not only his century of life, but also the courage, resilience, and dedication that have marked his journey from a young man drafted into wartime service to a respected citizen who spent decades contributing to Adams County.

Maurice was drafted on June 1, 1944, at the age of 18 years and 4 months, only 30 days before his high school graduation. Despite the timing, he was allowed to finish school with his class before reporting for duty. Although drafted into the U.S. Navy, he was reassigned to the U.S. Army’s Infantry Division as the European conflict entered its final phase. After more than 26 weeks of training at various camps, he reported to Camp Shanks in New York and boarded the British‑manned ship Louis Pasteur, arriving in Liverpool in March of 1945. His assignment was simple in description but difficult and dangerous in reality. He and his unit were responsible for moving through areas that had recently seen combat and clearing remaining resistance. This responsibility took him through England, France, Belgium, and Germany by train, truck, and on foot.

During these movements, Maurice experienced moments that stayed with him throughout his life. One day he unexpectedly encountered Clyde Young, a fellow soldier from Adams County, an unforgettable connection in the midst of war. Other memories included discovering a German tank hidden in a haystack that had not been present the previous day, capturing two German soldiers inside a house, and coming across a shot‑up ambulance while passing through a recently contested town. These experiences reminded him of the unpredictable and often harsh realities of wartime service.

On a scouting mission late in the war, Maurice and his Hawaiian partner approached the top of a hill where they suddenly encountered German soldiers who had been waiting. Maurice later recalled that he found himself looking directly into the barrel of an 8 mm Mauser. The enemy soldier fired first, and the bullet struck Maurice in the left hip, causing paralysis in his leg. His partner survived three rounds that passed through his jacket without injuring him. Maurice managed to roll to safety until help arrived. He was placed on a stretcher across the hood of a jeep and given the standard seven pills issued to wounded soldiers along with water to help slow the bleeding. He was then transported to a first aid station for morphine treatment, followed by a three‑hour, 75‑mile ambulance ride to an evacuation hospital. He was later moved again to a field hospital that covered more than 100 acres.

From Germany he was transferred to the 188th General Hospital in England, where doctors discovered that the bullet had traveled through his body in a straight path, a fact that significantly reduced the risk of major internal damage. After six weeks in a cast, Maurice traveled through Scotland, Iceland, and Newfoundland before reaching Maine and then returning home. His recovery continued at Kennedy General Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he remained for eleven months. He was honorably discharged on May 16, 1946.

In 1947 he married Doris, and together they raised three children. Maurice used the GI Bill to study Business Administration at Portsmouth Interstate Business College. His working life lasted an impressive 56 years and included roles with Community Oil Company, the local school district as a bus driver, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier for 17 years, and later as a security officer for both the Adams County Children’s Home and the Adams County Hospital. He retired in the year 2000.

Maurice’s 100th birthday celebration at Church 180 provided an opportunity for the community to express gratitude for his service and for the example he has set over a long and meaningful life. The Thank You For Serving Ministry will continue hosting Veteran Appreciation Luncheons this year on May 15, August 14, and November 6 at noon. Veterans or active‑duty service members may bring one guest, and all attendees must RSVP to Owen Evans at 937‑232‑3728 at least five days before each event.