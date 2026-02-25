News Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin recently announced the award of $10 million in Ohio School Bus Safety Grants to 371 schools, districts, and county boards of developmental disabilities statewide.

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District received $19, 855 as one of the grant recipients.

The grants will help ensure safer travel for Ohio students through safety upgrades to existing buses and the addition of advanced safety features on new buses.

“Whether students are in the classroom or on the school bus, we owe it to parents and families to do everything we can to keep them safe,” said Governor DeWine. “We’re raising the bar for student safety on Ohio’s buses, and these grant awards demonstrate our dedication to making school transportation safer.”

The grant program was developed following recommendations from the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group, which Governor DeWine convened to review all aspects of student transportation.

The group’s January 2024 recommendations report confirmed that while school buses remain the safest mode of transportation for students, opportunities exist to make them even safer. Among its 17 recommendations were strategies for improving bus safety features, driver training, and emergency response.

“Student safety is our top priority, and Ohio is investing in critical safety improvements to equip school buses with proven technology that keeps children safe,” said Director Dackin.

All schools and districts that applied for funding for eligible safety features received an award.

The Ohio School Bus Safety Grant Program allows schools and districts flexibility to tailor safety enhancements to their unique needs. Funding may be used for the repair, replacement, or addition of authorized safety features on school buses in active service or for safety enhancements on new school bus purchases.

For more details on the program, visit the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s Ohio School Bus Safety Grant Program webpage.