Varsity Girls
2-16-26
Regular Season
West Union 64
New Richmond 31
Fayetteville 54
G. McLain 42
Division V Districts
Wellston 40
E. Meigs 35
Division VI Districts
Belpre 53
Peebles 52
Lynchburg 35
Paint Valley 28
L. Valley 50
E. Pike 38
Ripley 47
Fairfield 44
2-18-26
Division V Districts
North Adams 73
N-York 44
Monford 69
West Union 47
Eastern Brown 57
Oak Hill 17
Portsmouth 76
Wellston 17
Adena 51
Southeastern 38
New Lexington 41
Ironton 26
Fairland 111
Northwest 20
Chesapeake 56
Zane Trace 46
P. West 53
Westfall 40
Piketon 49
Rock Hill 17
Wheelersburg 44
River Valley 18
Alexander 59
Huntington 37
2-19-26
Division VII Districts
Trimble 58
Manchester 40
Whiteoak 49
R. Southern 37
South Gallia 78
S. East 8
Symmes Valley 53
New Boston 46
P. Clay 60
W. Latham 12
Notre Dame 66
Miller 32
2-21-26
Division V Districts
North Adams 53
New Lexington 38
Portsmouth 73
Adena 19
Fairland 58
Minford 38
P. West 48
Chesapeake 37
Piketon 48
Wheelersburg 35
Eastern Brown 62
Alexander 40
Varsity Boys
2-16-26
Regular Season
Unioto 64
North Adams 41
2-17-26
Fairfield 53
North Adams 49
Lynchburg 72
Paint Valley 41
Williamsburg 55
Fayetteville 48 (OT)
2-18-26
Regular Season
2-18-26
Eastern Brown 62
Batavis 53
Piketon 59
Whiteoak 51
2-19-26
Regular Season
Fayetteville 67
Greenview 51
Eastern Brown 70
Ripley 26
2-20-26
Division V Districts
Oak Hill 57
West Union 36
Coal Grove 59
Alexander 47
Regular Season
2-20-26
Whiteoak 57
Manchester 51
Fairfield 56
Hillsboro 43
2-21-26
Regular Season
Lynchburg 55
West Union 43
Fairfield 62
L. Valley 56
Women’s College
2-17-26
Rio Grande 97
Indiana East 73
P. Johnson (Rio)- 20 pts
2-21-25
Rio Grande 108
Ky. Christian 63
P. Johnson (Rio)- 7 pts