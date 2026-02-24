Varsity Girls

2-16-26

Regular Season

West Union 64

New Richmond 31

Fayetteville 54

G. McLain 42

Division V Districts

Wellston 40

E. Meigs 35

Division VI Districts

Belpre 53

Peebles 52

Lynchburg 35

Paint Valley 28

L. Valley 50

E. Pike 38

Ripley 47

Fairfield 44

2-18-26

Division V Districts

North Adams 73

N-York 44

Monford 69

West Union 47

Eastern Brown 57

Oak Hill 17

Portsmouth 76

Wellston 17

Adena 51

Southeastern 38

New Lexington 41

Ironton 26

Fairland 111

Northwest 20

Chesapeake 56

Zane Trace 46

P. West 53

Westfall 40

Piketon 49

Rock Hill 17

Wheelersburg 44

River Valley 18

Alexander 59

Huntington 37

2-19-26

Division VII Districts

Trimble 58

Manchester 40

Whiteoak 49

R. Southern 37

South Gallia 78

S. East 8

Symmes Valley 53

New Boston 46

P. Clay 60

W. Latham 12

Notre Dame 66

Miller 32

2-21-26

Division V Districts

North Adams 53

New Lexington 38

Portsmouth 73

Adena 19

Fairland 58

Minford 38

P. West 48

Chesapeake 37

Piketon 48

Wheelersburg 35

Eastern Brown 62

Alexander 40

Varsity Boys

2-16-26

Regular Season

Unioto 64

North Adams 41

2-17-26

Fairfield 53

North Adams 49

Lynchburg 72

Paint Valley 41

Williamsburg 55

Fayetteville 48 (OT)

2-18-26

Regular Season

2-18-26

Eastern Brown 62

Batavis 53

Piketon 59

Whiteoak 51

2-19-26

Regular Season

Fayetteville 67

Greenview 51

Eastern Brown 70

Ripley 26

2-20-26

Division V Districts

Oak Hill 57

West Union 36

Coal Grove 59

Alexander 47

Regular Season

2-20-26

Whiteoak 57

Manchester 51

Fairfield 56

Hillsboro 43

2-21-26

Regular Season

Lynchburg 55

West Union 43

Fairfield 62

L. Valley 56

Women’s College

2-17-26

Rio Grande 97

Indiana East 73

P. Johnson (Rio)- 20 pts

2-21-25

Rio Grande 108

Ky. Christian 63

P. Johnson (Rio)- 7 pts