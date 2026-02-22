Thomas Scott (Tom) Gustin, 81, passed from this life at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, February 19, 2026 at his residence following an extended illness.

He is survived by his devoted wife and life partner of 61 years and mother of his four children, W. Jean Gustin, son, Chris (Fe) Gustin of Daytona, Florida, son, Mike Gustin of Chillicothe, daughter, Kelley (John) Hoschar of Chillicothe; granddaughter Scotlyn Gustin of Logan, Ohio; grandsons Heath (Emily) Sigler, Ryan (Emma) Sigler both of Chillicothe and Koby Gustin of Daytona, Florida; also five great grandchildren, Peightyn, Mason, Kinsley, Creed, Sadie Jane, plus two on the way this summer; and sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Ryan Gregg.

He was predeceased by his parents, E. Scott and D. Marie Gustin; infant daughter, Stephanie Jo Gustin; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Howard Dillon; father and mother-in-law, Pat and Dorothy McCorkle.

Tom graduated from Chillicothe High School, class of 1963. After working at the Mead Carbonless and Technical Service for eight years, he started his own insurance and real estate investment agency till he was forced to retire after 30 plus years due to a rare type of Muscular Dystrophy.

Tom wishes to acknowledge his life long friends, Ed Rinehart and Tony Schumann who made his life fun and interesting and his two long term loyal employees, Joanne Mettler and Cathy Pepin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 in the Ware Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow in Louisville Cemetery, 4522 Louisville Rd., Peebles, Ohio, Adams County. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.

