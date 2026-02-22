David A. Dawson Sr., age 88, of Sinking Spring, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at home and surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on August 31, 1937, in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Viola Dawson.

David was an Air Force Vietnam War combat veteran who spent a lifetime living his faith not in words, but in devoted service to others. He was a man of remarkable and wide-ranging knowledge — equally comfortable guiding someone through the art of foraging wild edible plants, the careful rhythms of beekeeping, the mechanics of home and automotive repair, the disciplines of aviation and nautical skills, or the timeless wisdom of Scripture. He tended his garden with genuine passion and embraced the natural world as both sanctuary and teacher.

Beyond his many skills, David was, above all else, a man of extraordinary vitality and joy. An avid biker and runner, he tested his endurance in many triathlons, proving that the spirit does not age. His quick wit and natural humor always lit up the room, drawing smiles from everyone fortunate enough to share his company.

He was a devoted and deeply loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and his family was the greatest work of his life.

In his final years, David found a faithful companion in Nugget, a dog he adopted from the Brown County Animal Shelter, who became his constant sidekick. Nugget went with him everywhere and remained loyally at his side until the very end — a fitting testament to the kind of quiet, steadfast love that defined David’s character.

He is survived by his four children: Becky Niemeyer (Bill), David A. Dawson Jr. (Barbra), Lynda Quenneville (Terry), and Damon Dawson (Sara); his two sisters, Barbara Boley and Shirley Dawson; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and extended family including Veronica Gonzales Ball (Bill) and Jerome Perkins (Darlene), along with a wide circle of cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Nell Dawson; his parents, Glenn and Viola Dawson; and his siblings Becky Jo Dawson, Karen Collins, Glenna Corsello, Charlene Thompkins, James Dawson, and Daniel Dawson.

Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday, February 28, 2026, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Queen of Heaven in Peebles, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted following Mass by the Highland County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor David’s love for his faithful companion by making a charitable donation to the Brown County Humane Society. Donations may be made online at www.bchsohio.org by clicking the “Donate” link, or by mailing a check payable to: Brown County Humane Society, PO Box 228, Georgetown, OH 45121.