January 9-16, 2026

Michelle Platz, Robert Platz to Kaleb Platz, Mara Platz, Oliver Township, 2.501 ac

Michelle Platz, Robert Platz to Justin R. Platz, Oliver Township, 2.189 ac

Mary J. Thompson (DECD) to Carolyn Michelle Lechner, Bratton Township, 1.038 ac

Kathy C. Chriscoe, Roger C. Chriscoe to Chad D. Chriscoe, Kathy C. Chriscoe, Roger C. Chriscoe, Green Township, 136.205 ac, Green Township, 14.561 ac, Green Townsip, 1.207 ac

Kevin L. Cole (DECD), Kevin Lee Cole (DECD) to Ethan Cole, Oliver Township, 5.05 ac

Heather Geeslin to Gary Geeslin, Teresa Geeslin, Scott Township, 1.000 ac, Lot B

Brooklym McCarty, Ethan McCarty to Kimberly Adkins, Walter Adkins,, Jr., Tiffin Township, 0.487 ac, Lot #15

Cheyenne Nacole Martin, Cheyenne Nacole Schwallie, Landon Allen Schwallie to Amanda Bennington, Brush Creek Township, 0.930 ac, Brush Creek Township, 1.563 ac

Brandy L. Wuebold, Rick A. Wuebold to Brian Boyers, Jessica Boyers, Winchester Township, 111.252 ac, Winchester Township, 109.113 ac, Winchester Township, 76.453 ac

Heather Geeslin to Gary Geeslin, Theresa Geeslin, Scott Township, 1.000 ac, Lot B

Naomi A. Yutzy, Stefan A. Yutzy to Henry H. Miller, Viola E. Miller, Oliver Township, 16.1oo ac, Oliver Township, 17.430 ac

Patricia A. McCormick, Trustee, W. Chris McCormick, Trustee, W. Chris McCormick Trust to McCormick Family Revocable Trust, Patricia Ann McCormick, Trustee, William Chris McCormick, Trustee, Green Township, 1.000 ac

Brian Brown to Krista Brown, Sprigg Township, 1.84 ac, Sprigg Township, 1.64 ac, Sprigg Township, 1.2 ac, Sprigg Township, 0.484 ac

Larry Meeker to Jessica Carter, Liberty Township, 0.52 ac

January 16-23, 2026

Cheryl A. Little, Jason Lynn Little to Cheryl A. Little, Jason Lynn Little, Sprigg Township, 2.158 ac

Amber Davidson, Gage Teaney to Rylee Holcombe, Winchester Village, 0.218 ac

Mary Alice Kremin to Mary Alice Kremin, Trustee, Mary Alice Kremin Revocable Living Trust, Peebles Village, 0.202 ac

Amy G. May (DECD) to Cole A. May, Colin D. May, Brush Creek Township, 0.6088 ac

Angela L. Cruea to Robert Cantrell, Sr., Winchester Village, 1.639 ac

Crystal L. Platt, Robert Platt to Myra Kelly Mullins, Winchester Village, 0.226 ac, Lot #16

Perry Byers, Cynthia Dawn Scott, Kevin Scott, Bratton Township, 2.000 ac

David E. Bendr, Jr. to Bill Spoonhower, Connor M. Spoonhower, Landon J. Spoonhower, Green Township, 1.03 ac

Edward B. Cierley, Vicky Cierley to Edward B. Cierley, Trustee, Vicky Cierley, Trustee, Edward B. Cierley and Vicky Cierley Joint Declaration of Trust, Liberty Township, 2.000 ac, Liberty Township, 1.000 ac

Dean Widmann to Rodney Nelson Wellar, Sherrilynne Wellar, Franklin Township, 6.652 ac

Roy L. Taylor Trust, Janet Gorden Taylor, Trustee to Jayden Hesler, Wayne Township, 15.719 ac

Janet Gorden Taylor to Jayden Hesler, Wayne Township, 15.719 ac

Douglas R. Mack, Sharon J. Mack to Stacey R. Fryman, Trustee, Mack Family Preservation Trust, Douglas J. Mack, Trustee, Tiffin Township, 0.671 ac, Yiffin Township, 0.888 ac, Tiffin Township, 0.448 ac, Lot #37, Tiffin Township, 0.444 ac, Lot #38

Crosset Farm LLC to Crosset Farm LLC, Oliver Township, 6.372 ac

Purdin Enterprises LLC, Samuel Purdin Trustee, Sam & Denelle Purdin Family Trust to CC Acres LLC, Wayne Township, 0.243 ac

Lifen King to Robert F. Thatcher, Meigs Township, 48.000 ac

Charalena M. Bess, Charlie Bess, Richard P. Bess, Jr. to Bess Preservation Trust, Zachary T. Bess, Trustee, Tiffin Township, 5.219 ac

Cherry Fork Farm Supply to Hustin LLC, Wayne Township, 0.82 ac

Charalena M. Bess, Charlie Bess, Richard P. Bess, Jr. to Bess Preservation Trust, Zachary T. Bess, Trustee, Tiffin Township, 80.05 ac, Monroe Township, .23 ac

Cecilia A. Moore, Cecilia A. Richmond, Corey Robert Richmond to Karissa Kinnard, Travis A. Kinnard, Liberty Township, 10.000 ac

Xavier Fawley, Trustee, John Newman, Jr. Revocable Trust to Scott Howard, Peebles Village, 0.132 ac, Lot #’s 40, 41

Janet M. Richardson (DECD) to Christian Young, Elijah Young, Meigs Township, 2.48 ac

Ohio Council of Christian Union, West Stouts Run Christian Union Church Trustees to Donna L. Richter Trust, Paul K. Richter Trust, Paul Richter Revocable Trust, Donna L. Richter, Trustee, Paul K. Richter, Trustee, Green Township, 0.788 ac

Dustin Bradford, Teresa Bradford, Brett Heaterm Elizabeth Heater, Jeremy Heater, McKinley Heater, Teresa Heater, Karl Hill, Kelly Hill, Sarah Reed, Ashley Unger, Matthew Unger to Tristen Abbott, Tiffin Township, 5.002 ac, Tiffin Township, 2.000 ac

Crosset Farm LLC to Dennis Schlabach, Joann Schlabach, Oliver Township, 62.025 ac

Michele L. Dickman, Trustee, Siegrist Family Trust to Alan Ray Knox Revocable Trust, Molly R. Burrick, Trustee, Green Township, 5.50 ac, Green Township, 23.942 ac, Tiffin Township, 295.671 ac, Tiffin Township, 8.17 ac

A & D Hunt Properties LLC, Anthony Hunt, Deborah Hunt to Jerry Reed, Manchester Village, 0.032 ac, Lot #49

Debra L. Giles, Lee A. Giles to Debra L. Giles, Lee A. Giles. Franklin Township, 13.148 ac

GDM Holdings LLC, Gary D. McClellan to EA Asset Management LLC, West Union Village, 0.102 ac, Lot #70

Gary McClellan Revocable Living Trust, Gary D. McClellan, Trustee to EA Asset Management LLC, West Union Village, 0.136 ac, Lot #71, West Union Village, 0.114 ac, Lot #70

Melana Reid to Brandon Reid, Oliver Township, 12.333 ac

Bethany M. Pistole, David B. Pistole to Chad J. Armstrong, Craig W. Armstrong, Paula A. Armstrong, Tonia E. Armstrong, Scott Township, 26.499 ac

Cara Killgore to Andrew Killgore, Tiffin Township, 4.829 ac, Tiffin Township, 0.171 ac

Christian Reed, Christian Young, Elijah Young to Walker Blevins, Peebles Village, 0.145 ac, Lot #’s 31, 32

Charles D. Young Family Revocable Living Trust, Lindsey Richardson, Trustee to Chandler Rigdon, Manchester Village, 0.14 ac, Lot #465, Manchester Village, 0.14 ac, Lot #461