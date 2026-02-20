Wearing his crown after the ceremony, a Night to Shine guest embodies the spirit of the event, which recognizes each attendee as a king or queen during the community’s night of celebration. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

Following the crowning ceremony, one of Night to Shine’s honored guests smiles proudly in her tiara, a reminder that every participant is celebrated as royalty for the evening. (Photo by Ryan Applegate)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Night to Shine once again illuminated Adams County with an evening filled with celebration, compassion, and community unity as Church 180 in Seaman hosted the 2026 event on Friday, February 13. The prom style celebration is part of a worldwide effort created by the Tim Tebow Foundation to honor individuals with special needs who are fourteen and older. Each gathering includes a welcoming red carpet entrance with cheering crowds and paparazzi, hair and makeup stations, shoeshines, limousine rides, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, sensory and respite rooms, dancing, and a crowning ceremony recognizing every guest as a king or queen. [timtebowfo…dation.org]

In Adams County, Night to Shine has become a treasured tradition shaped by years of community involvement and heartfelt dedication. During the 2025 event, also hosted by Church 180, the county witnessed the spirit of unity that has come to define this celebration. Guests arrived on a vibrant red carpet where volunteers and Buddies cheered them on. North Adams FFA contributed by constructing and donating large stage letters that created a festive backdrop. Adams County Sheriff Kenny Dick and Sergeant Lisa Phillips assisted with serving drinks, and volunteers from throughout the county helped make the evening memorable. Guests enjoyed formal dinner service, dancing, photography, and the highly anticipated crowning ceremony which affirmed the dignity and worth of each honored guest. [peoplesdefender.com]

Early portions of the 2026 event featured the red carpet welcome for more than 120 honored guests and their companions, a message from Tim and Demi Tebow, Pastor Mike Parks’ presentation of the Gospel and leading of the sinner’s prayer, the crowning ceremony, and the beginning of dinner service. Reports from event staff and volunteers indicated that the evening continued in the same uplifting spirit through its conclusion.

Pastor Mike Parks of Church 180 expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to host Night to Shine again. When asked how much of a blessing it is to host the event each year, Pastor Parks said, “Well, absolutely it is a blessing to host this event every year. It’s our honor to get to, uh, put on this event for those of us who, with special needs. And, uh, the, you know, we, Tim Tebow Foundation calls them the, the most, uh, blessed among us, and we totally agree with that. And we are, we just love being able to do this. We partner with several other churches, and, and local businesses, and different ones. And, and we’re thankful for our sponsors who make it happen, and, uh, just super thankful for everything that goes on.”

His commitment to sharing the Gospel remained a central part of the evening. Pastor Parks said, “Well, it’s always an honor to preach the Gospel, whether it’s to one or, or 1,000. But to this group, you know, Jesus said, you know, some people will look at this group and consider them the least of these. But Jesus said, ‘If you’ve done it unto the least of these, you’ve done it unto me.’ And so, you know, any group, doesn’t matter who it is, if we got the chance to preach the Gospel, we, we want to do that, and it’s our absolute honor to do so.”

The atmosphere of unity, care, and celebration was evident throughout the night. Volunteers from local churches, civic organizations, and community groups gave their time to ensure that every guest felt valued and supported. The smiles during the crowning ceremony, the enthusiasm on the dance floor, and the warmth shared among guests and volunteers highlighted the heart behind Night to Shine. [peoplesdefender.com]

This year’s celebration was made possible through an extraordinary outpouring of generosity from local sponsors. Support came from an impressive list of businesses, churches, families, farms, civic organizations, and individual donors, including:

1st Advantage Remodeling; 1st State Bank; Adams and Highland County Homecare; Adams County Community Foundation; Adams County Ohio Valley School District; Adams County Regional Medical Center; Allen Trucking; Amanda Fite, Wilson Realtors; American Legion Post 325 and VFW Post 8287 Manchester; American Legion Post 594 and Auxiliary Peebles; American Legion Post 633 Seaman; Amy Hoop Photography; Ball Farms Peebles; Barry’s Chevrolet; Beekay Sweets; Bess Farms; Bev Mathias; Black Trucking Winchester; Burns Excavating LLC; Cherish’D Tees; Custom Captures; Daniel’s HVAC LLC; DJ Bruce; DJ Investments LLC; DJs Tint Services; Elegant Excursions Party Bus and Limousine; Frisch’s Big Boy West Union; Garimark Foods Leah Link Foster; Gideon Videography; Heather Abbott and Shandra Irwin Huff Realty (The Huff Girls); Hilderbrand Electrical Services LLC; Hope in Christ Fellowship; Jerry and Stacey Camp; Judge Brett and Sherri Spencer; K and Ko. Salon; Kelly and Rhonda Jones; Kim’s Cakes; LifeFocus Insurance LLC; Manchester High School; Mandy Lynn Photography; McCann 1901 Farm and Bakery; North Adams FFA; Peebles Church of Christ and Christian Union; Peebles Flower Shop; Peebles Meals of Hope; Peebles Methodist Church; Plaid and Pearls Boutique and Hometown Tan and Tone; Preston’s Pumpkins and More; Reveal Comfort Co; Scott Cluxton; Seaman Fall Festival; Seaman Flower Shop; Sheriff Kenny Dick; Shupert Farms; Smile 3 2 1; Snappy Tomato Pizza Seaman; Sons of American Legion Post 594 Peebles; Sparks Farm; Star Greenhouse; State Farm Insurance; Tami Graham; Taste Traditions Walt Sample; The Farmers Wife and Garden Barn; The Twisted Sister; Tim Daulton Photography; TNT Celebration Rentals; Venture; Wesley Chapel; West Union Electric and Plumbing; Wilson Realtor; Winchester Carpet Outlet; Yoder Transport.

Event coordinator Talitha Parks expressed deep gratitude for the generosity that made the night possible. “Behind every smile, every crown, every limo ride… there were generous hearts who said ‘yes.’ We had so many amazing sponsors this year, and we are deeply grateful for every single gift. We want to recognize our Special Sponsors, those who gave two hundred dollars or more. Your generosity did not just fund an event, it meant so much more than you could possibly imagine.”

As the celebration drew to a close, gratitude filled the room for the sponsors, families, and volunteers who worked together to create an unforgettable evening. Pastor Parks ended his interview with simple appreciation, saying, “Thank you so much.” His words reflect the spirit that continues to guide Night to Shine in Adams County. It stands as a reminder of what is possible when a community comes together with a shared purpose and the desire to honor every individual.