By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

From the National Council on Aging – Six Steps to Help Prevent Falls in Older Adults

Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.

Many people think, “It won’t happen to me.” But the truth is that more than one in four older adults falls every year in the U.S.

Staying active as we get older helps us stay connected to our community. And one of the best ways we can stay healthy and connected as we age is to prevent falls. You have the power to reduce your risk.

Take control of your health: 6 steps to prevent a fall

1. Find a good balance and exercise program. Look to build balance, strength, and flexibility. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging for referrals. Find a program you like and take a friend.

2. Talk to your health car provider. Ask for an assessment of your risk of falling. Share your history of recent falls.

3. Regularly review your medications with your doctor or pharmacist. Make sure side effects aren’t increasing your risk of falling. Take medications only as prescribed.

4. Get your vision and hearing checked annually and update your eyeglasses. Your eyes and ears are key to keeping you on your feet.

5. Keep your home safe. Remove tripping hazards, increase lighting, make stairs safe, and install grab bars in key areas.

6. Talk to family members. Enlist their support in taking simple steps to stay safe. Falls are not just a senior’s issue.

To learn more, visit ncoa.org/FallsPrevention.

Talk to Your Family and Friends: Five Ways to Prevent Falls Together

Family and friends are some of your strongest allies in maintaining independence and avoiding falls.

Not sure how to start? These five tips can help.

Family and friends can play an important role in keeping you falls free. They support you for all events in your life and can also help you be independent and safe from falls.

1. Start off small. Have a one-on-one conversation with a trusted friend or family member about your concerns about falls. They might have ideas and solutions.

2. Ask for help and be specific. The more information you share, the more your family can help you. Ask them to help you find information that would be most helpful to you.

3. Involve the family. Share with your family any upcoming medical appointments, what medications you are taking, and any current problems or concerns you have. Remember to let them know if you have already fallen and what happened after you fell.

4. Keep talking. One conversation is often not enough. Keep revisiting the topic with your family and friends and let them know if your needs change or grow.

5. Be assertive! Be clear and confident as to what you need. Ask your family members to help you with actions you are taking to prevent falls, such as removing home hazards and making home modifications, like adding grab bars in the bathroom.

Just A Thought: “Life is short, break the rules, forgive quickly, kiss slowly, love truly, laugh uncontrollably, and never regret anything that made you smile.” ~Mark Twain