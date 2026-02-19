Peggy Louise (Miller) Baldwin, 82 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Peggy was born on February 6, 1944, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Paul and Audrey Florence (Pollard) Miller. Peggy worked as a senior nutrition specialist for the Seaman community. In her free time, Peggy volunteered for the Ladies Aide. She loved spending time in her flower garden, and watching and feeding the birds.

Peggy is survived by her loving son, Patrick and Penny Baldwin of West Union. She also leaves her cousin, Steven Malone of Lancaster, Ohio; her nephew, Rodney Hor, of Seaman; and her sister-in-law, Sue Hord of Seaman. She will be dearly missed by her step-grandson, Ryan and Rebecca Stevenson; as well as her best friend in the world, Dot Miller of West Union.

In addition to her parents Earl and Audrey, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, William Richard Baldwin, whom she married on November 27, 1963, and who passed away on September 4, 2020.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., also at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes in Seaman.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation on Saturday, February 21, 2026, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes in Seaman. The burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery. Billy Newton will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel of the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

