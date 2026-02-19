Kay (Swayne) Cofer, 88 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Kay was born on October 1, 1937, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late George William and Ona (Freeze) Swayne. Kay operated the Old Wayside Inn, as well as the General Electric Motel, in addition to working as the Jail Matron. She attended the West Union Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Kay is survived by her sons, David (Lea) Fulton of Hillsboro and Rick (Judy) Fulton of West Union; and her daughter, Kathy (Bill) Knauff, also of West Union. She also leaves her special friend, Leonard Stapleto, of West Union. Kay will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a great, great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cofer, who died on April 23, 2012; and six brothers and four sisters.

Family and friends paid their respects during visitation on Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services were held immediately following the visitation on Thursday, February 19, 2026, beginning at 1 pm, also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. The burial followed in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles. Marlyn “Popeye” Davis officiated the service.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

