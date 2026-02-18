By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After suffering a tough loss to Eastern Brown that cost them a share of the big school title in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, the North Adams Lady Devils rebounded in a big way, finishing their regular season with a four-win week, downing Fleming County, Hillsboro, Lucasville Valley and Greenfield McClain, all non-conference games. The four-game sweep left the North Adams girls with a final season record of 17-5 as they head into postseason action.

The match up at Fleming County on February 7 turned into a good ol’ Kentucky shootout, the two sides combining for 145 points. Freshman point guard Tenzlee Burns continued her torrid scoring pace, tallying 30 points and grabbing a team-high 7 rebounds, while running mate Emma Pistole scored 23. Sophomore Jacee Davis had one of her better games of the year,also hitting double figures with 12 as North Adams prevailed by the final score of 78-67.

Four nights later, the Lady Devils were on the road again, this time on the Ohio side, traveling to Highland County to face the Hillsboro Lady Indians. North Adams led at every quarter stop- 16-13, 30-22, 47-34 and finally 63-47. Th win at Hillsboro was a career night for Emma Pistole who went 14 for 17 from the field on her way to a season-high 33 points. Burns added 15 points and her stat line also included 6 rebounds and 8 assists,

A quick turnaround saw the Lady Devils back on their home court on February 12, hosting Lucasville. This one was never close as the home team raced to a 25-11 halftime lead and coasted home with a 56-21 victory. Again, it was the dynamic duo of Burns and Pistole, combining for 39 of the team’s 51 points, 24 for Burns and 15 for Pistole. Freshman Sophia Barlow chipped in 7 points and swiped the boards for 11 rebounds. In the win, North Adams was 12 for 14 from the free throw line.

Finally, on Valentine’s Day, the Lady Devils concluded regular season play with a trip to Greenfield McLain and made it four for the week with a 47-4o triumph. North Adams trailed 25-22 at halftime but rebounded in the second half to outscore McLain 25-15. Emma Pistole led the way with 22 points with sister Ava adding and Burns tossing in 7.

The Lady Devils now head into district tournament play where they are the #6 seed in Division V and will play host to Nelsonville-York on Wednesday, February 18 at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal match up.