Peebles girls finish regular season 6-14

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Going into the 2025-26 season, Peebles Lady Indians’ head coach Sidney Pell knew what she was facing- a young team with just two seniors that was probably going to deal many times with teams with more experience and a varsity learning curve that may have meant some losses this season, but also means some valuable experience for all of the girls who will be coming back next year.

As this regular season wound down, the Lady Indians suffered a 50-34 loss at Paint Valley on February 11 and then boarded the bus gain the next night for their final Southern Hills Athletic Conference game, a trip to Fairfield to face the Lady Lions. Peebles put seven different girls in the scoring column, but had a tough shooting night, hitting just 29% from the field,. 0 for 8 from three-point land, and dropping a tough decision to the Lady Lions by a final score of 44-37.

In last week’s contest, Fairfield grabbed the early advantage behind the three-point shooting of senior Rilee Quickle, who knocked down a pair from beyond the arc. A basket by Amryn Carroll and another at the buzzer from Katie Myers put the Lady Indians up two, 10-8 after one.

The second quarter was tight all the way with three ties and five lead changes. The Lady Indians’ leading scorer, sophomore Kendall Myers, scored five in the quarter while Fairfield’s Quickle nailed two more threes and at the halftime break the home team had taken back the lead at 22-19.

The third quarter was an offensive slowdown, the two teams combining for just 15 points, nine of them for the home team who began the second half with a 7-0 run , fueled by a Brya Fauber three-pointer, to take the biggest lead of the game by either side at 29-19. The Lady Indians bounced back to finish the period with a 6-2 run, the final two buckets coming from Rayna Beckham and Paysen Shiveley and after three, the Fairfield lead was sliced down to 31-25.

The scoring pace picked up over the game’s final eight minutes as the Lady Indians played catch up but were never quite able to make it all the way back. a steal and score from Kendall Myers brought Peebles within 35-31 but Fairfield quickly answered and extended the lead back to eight. With just 35 seconds left on the clock, Shiveley got a steal and turned it into an old-fashioned “and one” to make it 41-36 but time ran out on the visitors. A free throw from Kendall Myers closed out the game’s scorebook with the Lady Lions holding on for the 44-37 triumph.

Fairfield was led in scoring by Rilee Quickle’s 17 points, with Vivian Henninger and Isabelle Hale adding 6 each.

Peebles was paced by 10 points from Kendall Myers with Paysen Shiveley chipping in 7 and Rayna Beckham 6.

Coach Pell and her squad complete the regular season with a record of 6-14, five of those wins coming against conference opponents (5-8). The #10 seeded Lady Indians were in Division VI district tournament quarterfinal action on Monday, February 16, traveling to Belpre. Results of that contest were not yet available at press time.

Box Score

Peebles

10 9 6 12 —37

Fairfield

8 14 9 13 —44

Peebles (37): Carroll 2, Katie Myers 4, Smalley 4, Richards 4, Shiveley 7, Beckham 6, Kendall Myers 10

Fairfield (44): Hale 6, Drury 2. Hodson 2, Fauber 5, Henninger 6, Cannon 2, Jackson 4, Quickle 17