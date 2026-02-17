Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coaches of any sport tale about their teams peaking at the right time and the perfect example right here in the county is Coach Jacob Stout and his West Union Lady Dragons. Sitting with a record of 6-10 after a loss to Lynchburg on February 2, the Lady Dragons have gone on a tear, racking up five wins in a 10-day span to move their season record up over the .500 mark.

The winning streak began on February 5 in a conference home game with Peebles in which the Lady Dragons came out on top 48-42, led by 16 points from junior guard Annabelle McIntosh and 14 rebounds from junior Jocelyn Hall.

On Saturday, February 7, the Lady Dragons played host to the East Clinton Lady Astros in non-conference action and had no trouble disposing of their visitors by a final count of 61-29. Again, it was McIntosh leading the way with 18 points with Violet Randolph and Maddie Stout each hauling in 7 rebounds.

The long trek to Fairfield High school came two nights later and again the West Union girls were in control of this conference outing from the get-go, leading at every break- 15-8, 26-14, 38-19, and then the final score of 51-33. A balanced scoring attack for the winners was led by McIntosh and Randolph with 11 points each, with sophomore Kaydence Cook adding 10 and Jocelyn Hall 8. The Lady Dragons fired in nine three-pointers in the big road win, three from McIntosh, with two each from Randolph and Cook.

The fourth win int he streak came in a non-conference trip to Eastern Pike where the Lady Dragons pulled off yet another double digit win, topping the Lady Eagles by a 59-44 score and then a February 13 conference win over Whiteoak stretched the winning streak to five. At Whiteoak, it was another double digit for the red-hot lady Dragons, 57-43. Three girls in double figures led the way- McIntosh with 17, Hall with 13 and Randolph with 12. It was a double-double effort from Hall as she also pulled down 11 rebounds. Again, the West Union offense produced nine three-pointers, four of those coming from Randolph and three from McIntosh.

Now standing at 11-10, the Lady Dragons closed out their regular season on Monday night with a home non-conference game with New Richmond before jumping into district tournament play on Wednesday with a trip to Minford for a district quarterfinal match up.