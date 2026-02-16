Virginia F. Tolle

Virginia F. Tolle, 99, of West Union, Ohio, died Saturday, February 14, 2026 at the Adams County Hospice Care Unit in Seaman. Virginia was born March 31, 1926 in Tiffin Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by parents, William J. and | Lillian (Ralston) Osman and husband, June R. Tolle.

Virginia is survived by son, Naman (Eddyth) Tolle, of West Union; one granddaughter, Jane (Charlie) Shoemaker of Maysville, Kentucky; two great grandchildren, Robert Shoemaker and John Shoemaker; and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was a secretary at the former Jefferson School in Blue Creek; an assembly worker at the former U.S. Shoe Company in West Union; former deputy clerk in the Adams County Clerk of Courts – Title Department; and a former baker at Prather’s I.G.A. Deli in West Union for 10 years.

Virginia was a 1943 graduate of West Union High School, a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Lynx for 52 years and a member of the American Legion, Young-Moore Post 100 – Ladies Auxillary in West Union.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, February, 19, 2026 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Funeral Service is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February, 19, 2026, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor John Cole will officiate. Interment is Thursday at the West Union Cemetery.

