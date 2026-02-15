SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Christopher Hall
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Jamie and Keri Hall
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Bonding with teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Districts my junior year
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
My hole-in-one at sectionals my junior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jon Pardi
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Pebble Beach
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Happy Gilmore”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Family Guy
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Rooster’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Tiger Woods
FUTURE PLANS:
Go into the workforce in HVAC