SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Christopher Hall

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Jamie and Keri Hall

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Bonding with teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Districts my junior year

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

My hole-in-one at sectionals my junior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jon Pardi

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Pebble Beach

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Happy Gilmore”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Family Guy

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Rooster’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Tiger Woods

FUTURE PLANS:

Go into the workforce in HVAC