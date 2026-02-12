January 2026

Felony Arraignments: 9

Felony Sentencings: 15

Felony Trials: 0

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 2 p.m., Loretta Perkins, age 51, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty in case number CRI 20250040 to the Non-Support of a Dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B. Loretta Perkins was sentenced to five (5) years of Community Control with one (1) year of incarceration suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Perkins is ordered to specific sanctions as follows: complete 60 hours of community service, attend one AA/NA meeting per week, obtain a valid driver’s license, and maintain employment of no less than 32 hours per week. Perkins shall pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $6,079.80.

On Thursday, January 8 2026 at 3 p.m., Jennifer Kane, age 41, was sentenced after a revocation of her community control in case number CRI 20240185 on the original offenses of the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony, in violation of ORC 2925.11A and Burglary, a fourth degree felony, in violation of ORC 2911.12B. Jennifer Kane was sentenced to twelve (12) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Friday, January 9, 2026 at 9 a.m., Larry Greene, age 24, was sentenced in case numbers CRI 20240206 and 20250077 after voluntary pleas of guilty to two counts of Disseminating Harmful Matter to Juveniles, felonies of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2907.31A1 and one count of attempted Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2907.321. Larry Greene was sentenced to the maximum sentenced allowable by law to thirty-six (36) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Greene shall be classified as a Tier II Sex Offender that requires registration for the next 25 years.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, at 12 p.m. Thomas Humphrey, age 46, was sentenced in case CRI 20240051 after having his community controlled revoked on the original charge of Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony, in violation of ORC 2923.13A2. Thomas Humphrey was sentenced to serve the previously suspended term of thirty (30) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections as well as pay a fine of $2500.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, at 2 p.m., Jacob Dartnall, age 31, was sentenced in case CRI 20240128 after a voluntary plea of guilty to Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony, in violation of ORC 2923.13A2. Jacob Dartnall was sentenced to serve thirty (30) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Further, the firearm is ordered to be forfeited with half the proceeds to be distributed to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office the remaining 50% going to the Adams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, at 3 p.m., Jeremiah Tolle, age 49, was sentenced in case CRI 20250054 after a voluntary plea of guilty to Having Weapons Under Disability, a third degree felony, in violation of ORC 2923.13A3. Jeremiah Tolle was sentenced to serve eighteen (18) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 10 a.m., Kristina Abbott, age 40, was sentenced after a revocation of her community control following her judicial release from prison on case number CRI 20210015. Kristina Abbott was resentenced to the originally imposed prison term of thirty (30) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 12 p.m., Jesse Arnold, age 51, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250135 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Failure to Register, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2950.05F2. Jesse Arnold was sentenced to a stipulated prison term of twelve (12) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.

On Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 12:30 p.m., Chad Crabtree, age 36, was sentenced in case CRI 20210069 after the revocation of his community control on the original charge of Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2921.331B. Chad Crabtree was sentenced to thirty (30) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.