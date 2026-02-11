North Adams highest county seed, #6 in Division V

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Once again a basketball regular season has passed by in the blink of an eye and it’s time to gear up for the postseason. For the local girls basketball squads, because of Mother Nature’s recent interference, this is the final week of regular season play, wrapping up with makeup games all week. But as of this past Sunday the quartet of local girls teams now know where their paths will take them beyond this week as the Southeast District released the district tournament brackets.

The highest seeded team on the brackets is Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils (14-5), who are the #6 seed in a loaded Division V. That seed earns the Lady Devils a district quarterfinal home game which they will host on Wednesday, February 18, entertaining #10 seeded Nelsonville-York (5-15). A win on their home floor will send the North Adams girls to the district semifinals on Saturday, February 21 in the Waverly Downtown Gym where awaits the winner of #7 seed New Lexington (13-6) and #18 seed Ironton (3-15). That semi is set for a 12:45 p.m. tip.

“I like our draw but it certainly would have been better if we had gotten the #4 seed,” said Coach Davis.

Also on the Division V brackets are Coach Jacob Stout and his up and coming West Union Lady Dragons. The Lady Dragons (8-10 ) are the #14 seed and will be on the road for their district quarterfinal contest. West Union will travel on February 18 to face the #11 seeded Minford Lady Falcons (11-9). If the Lady Dragons pull that one off, they will move to the semifinals on February 21 where they would face the unenviable task of facing powerful #2 seed Fairland in a 2:30 p.m. tip off, also in the Waverly Downtown Gym.

In Division VI, Coach Sidney Pell and her Peebles Lady Indians (6-12 ) are the #10 seed and will be n the road on Monday, February 16 for a district quarterfinal match up at #7 seeded Belpre (5-15) with a 7 p.m. tip off. If the Lady Indians survive that long trek, they will move to the semifinals on February 24 at Southeastern High School, where they would face #2 seeded Coal Grove (13-5). That semifinal is slated for a 6:15 p..m. start.

“It’s definitely going to be a long drive on a Monday night,” Coach Pell tole the Defender. “I honestly don’t know much about Belpre, we didn’t have any common opponents. They seem to have one girl that’s very good and stuffs the stat sheet. They don’t have a lot of wins but they play an extremely tough schedule and have the best opponent win percentage of anyone on our brackets, We’ll watch some tape and try to get a better look at them.”

Finally on the Division VII bracket, Coach Jordan Johnson and his young Manchester Lady Greyhounds (3-15 ) are the #12 seed and will be on the road for their district quarterfinal. The Lady Hounds will travel to the home court of #5 seeded Trimble on February 19 for a 7 p.m. tip off. If the Lady Hounds pull off the upset, they will advance to the district semis on February 24 at 8 p.m. at Valley High School, facing the winner of #4 seed South Gallia (12-4) and #13 seed Sciotoville East (0-7).

“Trimble is a very tough team and we will have our hands full,” says Coach Johnson. “But if we play together as a team and play well, I think we can upset them.”

All of the Southeast District girl;s tournament brackets can be found a thttps://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls.