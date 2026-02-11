News Release

Southern State will host a series of professional development courses open to the public to help gain new skills and knowledge for professional growth and career advancement.

Designed to meet the evolving needs in the workplace, this program will offer a variety of specialized courses. Whether an individual is a seasoned professional looking to improve management skills or just entering the workforce, this program will address common practices in the employment setting and enhance management expertise.

The cost of each session varies. All courses are one-day training modules with a certificate of completion provided at the conclusion. There is a cap of 25 registrants, so early registration is encouraged. Attendees can choose which topics they are most interested in.

Programming will be offered at the Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro, and includes:

Customer Service – Wed., February 18, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Leadership Essentials 101 – Wed., March 18, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Leadership Essentials 102 – Wed., April 8, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Yellow Belt: Day 1 – Wed., April 22, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Yellow Belt: Day 2 – Wed., May 13, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Legal Land Mines – Wed., June 10, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Operational Excellence – Wed., June 17, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DiSC – Wed., July 15, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Root Cause – Wed., July 22, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

White Belt – Wed., August 4, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Customer Service – Tues., August 11, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Leadership Essentials 101 – Thurs., September 17, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Yellow Belt: Day 1 – Thurs., September 24, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Y ellow Belt: Day 2 – Thurs., October 22, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ellow Belt: Day 2 – Thurs., October 22, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Leadership Essentials 102 – Thurs., October 15, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DiSC – Tues., November 3, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Root Cause – Fri., December 11, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Offering these professional development courses will help Southern State continue its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of individuals in our community,” said Amy McClellan, Executive Director of Workforce Development at Southern State Community College.

“By providing accessible and high-quality learning experiences, we strive to contribute to the development of a skilled and competitive workforce,” she added.

To learn more about these professional development opportunities, or have questions, please call Amanda Lewis at (800) 628-7722, Ext. 3520 or email [email protected].

To register, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/professional-development.shtml.