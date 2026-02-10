By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Bob Mers passed away two weeks ago and last week his wife Mary passed away. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Winchester and after obtaining her nursing degree worked at Adams County Hospital. Both services were held at the Winchester United Methodist Church. Prayers and condolences are extended to their family and friends.

This is our last notice that orders for new or replacement military banners under the Winchester Military Banner Program is March 1st. The forms are located on Facebook under the Winchester Caramel Festival or in the Winchester Post Office. All instructions are included in the application.

Weather and more weather! Hopefully the newscasters are accurate and we will get a break this week. Most of us certainly need one. The snow is beautiful but most of us are tired of it and the cold temperatures. We will probably have to take out a loan to pay our electric bill this month.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, February 19. If you are unable to come on Thursday to our Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday if you can assist in serving. Please check our Compassion Closet Facebook page for updates.

The Community Prayer Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at rotating churches. This month’s meeting is February 17 at Church 180. This is a wonderful time to meet with other churches and pray for various needs in our community. Everyone, including pastors, are invited to attend.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): Something must have been in the water in the 1930’s as several young couples from Winchester ran off to get married with the romance unbidden and concealed. Cupid, hidden behind a pile of tobacco, shot his darts and they struck Melvin Thomas, 24, and Ida Bell, 24, as they rode to a Kentucky warehouse to dispose of Thomas’ crop of tobacco. Marriage was farthest from their thoughts when they started out, so they say, but the artful little love elf had his way and after Thomas sold his crop of nicotine-weed he wooed and won his companion to market, a sweetheart of his youth, and they exchanged some of the receipts of tobacco crop for a marriage license. They are now receiving the congratulations of friends and relatives but having a difficult time convincing them that they did not elope with the trip to the tobacco market as camouflage and tobacco truck as their intended romance carriage.

If you have news or events you would like to have included in the paper, please let me know.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at [email protected].