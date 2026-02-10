By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library invites the community to celebrate Presidents Day with a mix of convenient digital access, featured reading recommendations, and a full schedule of upcoming programs for all ages. During the week, customers can explore the lives of America’s presidents through engaging books, take part in Storytimes, discover creative activities, and enjoy family events later in the week. Although library locations will be closed on Monday, February 16, in observance of the holiday, customers can continue to enjoy the library’s e-collections from home. The holiday offers readers of all ages the opportunity to explore American history and leadership through reading.

For younger readers, “Who Was George Washington?” by Roberta Edwards, provides an engaging and approachable introduction to the nation’s first president. Written in a style that is easy for children to understand, the book introduces George Washington’s life, leadership, and the early days of the United States. Teen readers may be drawn to “Chasing Lincoln’s Killer” by James L. Swanson, a gripping nonfiction account that follows the dramatic manhunt for Abraham Lincoln’s assassin. The book reads like a thriller, while remaining grounded in historical fact, offering teens an exciting way to connect with history. Adult readers can explore Team of Rivals by Doris Kearns Goodwin, a highly regarded and in-depth look at Abraham Lincoln’s presidency and the cabinet members, who worked alongside him during the Civil War. Together, these featured selections showcase the wide range of resources available through the library and encourage readers to reflect on the people and events that shaped the nation.

In addition to reading resources, the Adams County Public Library continues to offer helpful services to the community. Notary services are available at each library location, though availability may vary. Patrons are encouraged to call their local library ahead of time to confirm a notary is on site. Customers should bring all required unsigned paperwork, along with a valid, government-issued photo ID for a smooth process.

Following the holiday closure, a full schedule of programs and events will take place across the county, offering all ages the opportunity to learn, create, and connect. Preschool Storytime will be held at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, February 17, at 11 a.m., and at the Peebles and Manchester libraries on Wednesday, February 18, also at 11 a.m. The West Union Library will host Storytime for preschoolers on Thursday, February 19, at 11 a.m., with an evening Storytime scheduled at the Manchester Library that same day at 5 p.m.

School-aged children can participate in hands-on activities throughout the week. The Peebles Library will host Smorgasbord Makerspace on Wednesday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m., followed by the North Adams Library STEAM Adventures: Magnetic Sculptures at 3 p.m. The Manchester Library will offer Crafternoon for children ages six to eleven on Thursday, February 19, at 2:30 p.m. Teen programming includes Bad Art at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, February 18, at 3 p.m., inviting teens to embrace creativity without pressure for perfection.

Family-friendly events round out the week, including a Movie Afternoon, featuring the “Downton Abbey” finale and Comic-Con activities at the Peebles Library on Thursday, February 19, at 3:30 p.m., and a Dragon-themed Movie and Craft Night at the North Adams Library later that day at 4 p.m.

The Adams County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and happy Presidents’ Day and looks forward to welcoming the community back for a week filled with engaging programs and services. Call the library for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.