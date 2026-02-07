Submitted News

The Liberty Farmers 4-H Club recently held their 0rganizational meeting at the Liberty Township Community Center in Panhandle. Members present were Kenton Grooms, Ariana Bradford, Alayna Bradford, Destiny Grooms, Gabriella Yates, Paul Yates, Jace Widdig and Alivia Kettener. Advisors present were Linda Kimmerly, Sherri Centers and Charlotte Rhoden. Parents/visitors in attendance were Patricia Funk, Diana Yates, Ashley Widdig, Scott and Karen Grooms.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Paul Yates and the 4-H Pledge by Jace Widdig. Roll call was to answer with your favorite color.

Officer elections were held: President- Gabriella Yates, Vice-President- Paul Yates, Secretary- Alivia Kettener, Treasurer- Ariana Bradford, Safety Officer- Jace Widdig and Health Officer- Alayna Bradford.

Members voted to meet every second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Township Community Center in Panhandle. Members voted to continue working the Food Booth at the fair and voted to keep the meetings covered dish.

Advisors for the club are Sherri Centers, Linda Kimmerly, Samuel Kimmerly Jr. and Charlotte Rhoden.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 12 at 6:30pm at the Liberty Township Community Center in Panhandle, covered dish.

The club is open enrollment, contact Linda Kimmerly at (937) 217-4744.