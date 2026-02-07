George Richard Chamblin, 72, of Dunkinsville in Adams County, Ohio, died Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Southern Ohio Medical Center – Hospice Unit in Portsmouth.

George was born February 22, 1953 in West Union and was was preceded in death by parents, Ferlin Oliver Chamblin and Hazel Rebecca (Robinson) Chamblin.

George is survived by his companion, Sharon Clark and her son. Timothy Clark, both of Dunkinsville: two sons, Jason Zane Chamblin (Kathy) of Columbus and Mark Egan Chamblin of West Portsmouth; stepson. Tracy Max Carver of Grove City; one brother, David Chamblin (Emma) of Eastlake; and beloved nieces and nephews.

George was an employee of the Adams County Regionel Water District.

The private memorial service and inurnment will be at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.