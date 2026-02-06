By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library invites the community to enjoy a full week of programs and services that bring people together, provide support, and offer a warm and welcoming place to spend time this winter.

Times are tough, but libraries make things a little easier. The Adams County Public Library has collaborated with IPM to offer FoodLink Boxes at the Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union Libraries, helping individuals and families access nutritious food. These boxes are part of an ongoing effort to support community well-being, and availability may vary by branch. Customers are encouraged to stop in or call their local library for details. While visiting, take time to stay warm at the library by enjoying our comfortable spaces, friendly atmosphere, and a full schedule of engaging events for all ages.

The week’s programs begin on Tuesday, February 10, with Storytime at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to gather for stories, songs, and activities designed to encourage early literacy, while offering an engaging social experience. Storytime continues the following day, Wednesday, February 11, with morning sessions at both the Peebles Library and the Manchester Library at 11 a.m. These programs provide children the opportunity to build listening skills, creativity, and a love of books, while caregivers connect with others in the community.

Wednesday afternoon brings a hands-on experience for school-aged children with Smorgasbord Makerspace at 2:30 p.m. This program invites curiosity and imagination through a variety of creative and problem-solving activities. This event offers children the chance to explore, experiment, and learn in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Thursday, February 12, is packed with activities for all ages throughout the day and evening. Storytime continues at the West Union Library at 11 a.m., offering another opportunity for young children to enjoy stories and interactive entertainment. Teens can head to the North Adams Library at 1 p.m. for Teen Video Game Play, where they can unwind, socialize, and enjoy friendly competition. School-aged children are invited to the Manchester Library at 2:30 p.m. for Crafternoon, a creative program focused on art and self-expression. Later that afternoon, teens can test their detective skills at the Peebles Library during the Mystery Escape Room at 3:30 p.m. The final Storytime of the week takes place that evening at the Manchester Library at 5 p.m., giving families who cannot attend daytime programs a chance to participate together.

The week wraps up on Friday, February 13, with programs for families and adults. Families are invited to the North Adams Library at 2 p.m. for Presidents Day Penny Tricks, an entertaining and educational activity celebrating the holiday. Adults can relax and unwind at the Manchester Library at 2:30 p.m. during Adult Coloring Club, a calming program that encourages creativity and conversation.

The Adams County Public Library offers many opportunities to learn, create, and connect, making it a great place for the community to stay warm this February. Visitors can enjoy Storytime, hands-on projects, entertainment, challenges, or relaxation. Furthermore, library staff are ready to help patrons find materials, answer questions, or guide them to programs that spark curiosity. Residents are encouraged to visit their local library to take part in these events, meet friends, and discover the many resources available. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-25565 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.