People’s Defender

As winter weather blanketed Adams County with snow and difficult driving conditions, questions quickly arose from residents about why the county remained under a Level 2 Snow Emergency while at least one neighboring county elevated to Level 3. In response, Adams County Sheriff Kenny Dick issued the following open letter to residents, offering a detailed, neighbor-to-neighbor explanation of how snow emergency levels are determined, who is involved in those decisions, and why maintaining both public safety and individual freedom remains central to his approach.

—

Adams County Neighbors,

I’ve spent a lot of time this past week watching the snow pile up, just like you have. I’ve also been reading your comments and listening to the concerns about why we stayed at a Level 2 Snow Emergency while one of our neighbors moved to a Level 3. I want to take a moment — neighbor to neighbor — to pull back the curtain on how we make that call and, more importantly, who helps me make it. Choosing a snow level isn’t as simple as sticking a ruler in the drifts. It’s a careful balance between your safety and your freedom.

A Team Effort on the Tarmac

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the February 4 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!