Robert Roland Kepperling passed away at Soin medical Center on January 28, 2026. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. E. & Edna Lucille Kepperling; his brother, Jerry Kepperling, and his niece, Gerri Michelle Kepperling.

Robert is survived by his four children, Robert Randall Kepperling of Fairborn, Cheryl Lynn Kepperling of Fairborn, Angela Sue Kepperling of Fairborn and Ronald Eric and Jo Kepperling of Fairborn; nieces Debbie Ferguson of Fairborn and Pat and Jeff Herman of Fairborn. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Joshua Slavens of Indiana, Robert Jacob Kepperling of Kansas, Samuel Huffman of Xenia, Powers Jordan Kepperling ofFairborn, Ryan Eric Kepperlin of Texas, Lindsay Rae Osteryoung of Georgia, Christopher Coley of Georgia, Andrew Huber of Dayton, Matthew and Brianna Kepperling of Enon, Evangeline Kepperling of Bethel, Elizabeth Kepperling of Yellow Springs, Elijah Kepperling of Xenia, Catherine Kepperling of Fairborn, Chloe Kepperling of Fairborn, Robert Julian Kepperling of Fairborn and Amelie Kepperling of Miamisburg. Robert is also survived by 20 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Robert was a beloved, active and respected member of New Beginnings Christian Church in Enon, Ohio. He was a former police officer in Fairborn, Ohio, Security Sergeant for General Motors, a realtor at Zimmerman Realty in Fairborn and a licensed airplane pilot. He was an admired and respected friend to so many and will be deeply missed.

There will be a graveside service and burial on Tuesday, February 2, 2026 at 1 p.m.at the Cherry Fork Cemetery, Cherry Fork, Ohio and a Memorial Service Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Church, Enon, Ohio.

Please continue to pray and bring all your most memorable moments to share.