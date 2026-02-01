SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Grady Knechtly

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Danny and Mandy Knechtly

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Football, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Laughing with the team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Laughing with Paxton and Colyn on the bench when coach gets mad

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Pearl Jam

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

japan

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Tombstone”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Love On The Spectrum

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Working out

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Jack’s Black Diamond

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Paxton “Nighthawk” Ryan

FUTURE PLANS:

Be a lineman like my father