SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Grady Knechtly
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Danny and Mandy Knechtly
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Football, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Laughing with the team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Laughing with Paxton and Colyn on the bench when coach gets mad
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Pearl Jam
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
japan
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Tombstone”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Love On The Spectrum
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Working out
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Jack’s Black Diamond
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Paxton “Nighthawk” Ryan
FUTURE PLANS:
Be a lineman like my father