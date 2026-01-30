By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The ManchesterVillage Council held its first meeting of 2026 on Tuesday, January 20, with a full agenda that included organizational matters, committee assignments, personnel decisions, and discussion of several ongoing and upcoming projects within the village.

Mayor Billie Jo Goodwin presided over the meeting. Council members present included Diana Brown, who was reelected in November 2025, Zollie Gardner, also reelected in November 2025, and Christine Henderson and Mandi Thompson. Newly elected council members Cody Lewis and Jane Wilson, both beginning their first terms following the November 2025 election, were also seated.

Council approved its committee assignments for the year, outlining responsibilities across village operations. Christine Henderson was named chair of the Finance Committee, joined by Jane Wilson and Zollie Gardner. Gardner was appointed chair of the Streets and Buildings Committee, working alongside Cody Lewis. Gardner also chairs the Health and Safety Committee with Diana Brown, as well as the Police Department Committee with Brown. Mandi Thompson was named chair of the Community Events Committee. Jane Wilson was appointed chair of the Economic Development Committee with Diana Brown serving alongside her. Parks and Recreation will be chaired by Cody Lewis with Christine Henderson as the second member.

Mayor Goodwin announced that dates and times for future town hall meetings will be determined at a later date. Council also agreed there will be no further “call to the public” portion during regular council meetings.

Several announcements were made regarding village development and regional collaboration. Council was informed that a new dental lab is scheduled to move to Manchester on July 1, 2026. Megan Burton was recognized for creating a community resource list that has since been adopted by the Adams County Health Department. A proposal for a 10 percent wage increase for water department employees was introduced and later referred to committee for further review.

Discussion surrounding the village solicitor drew significant attention. Councilwoman Thompson questioned why the village solicitor was changing and stated that council members were not notified in advance. It was noted that Jane Wilson, Christine Henderson, and Mayor Goodwin had met with Chris Moore regarding the position. During discussion, Gardner accused the former solicitor, Councilwoman Thompson, and former councilman Troy Jolly of working behind the backs of other council members on ordinances, actions Gardner said contributed to the firing of the previous solicitor.

Council then voted on hiring Chris Moore as village solicitor. Wilson made the motion. Thompson voted no, Brown abstained, and all remaining members voted yes. The motion passed.

Christine Henderson was nominated as president of council, with Gardner making the motion. Thompson voted no, while all other members voted in favor, approving the appointment.

Mayor Goodwin appointed Bill Evans as Fire Chief. Lewis and Thompson abstained from the vote, with the remaining council members voting in favor. Shawn Stacy was appointed Street Commissioner, receiving unanimous approval from council.

Additional committee appointments were made during the meeting. Thompson was added to the Police Department Committee. A Records Committee was established consisting of Lewis, Thompson, and Gardner as chair. A Personnel Committee was also formed, with Thompson and Lewis serving as members and Gardner as chair. The proposed hiring of Katrina Lowry as assistant to the fiscal officer and police department clerk was referred to the Personnel Committee for review.

Council discussed several facility and community-related items. Casen’s Corner at the gazebo on Second Street was mentioned, along with an offer related to the Holsinger monument in which a rock would be provided at no cost.

Casen’s Day, was officially recognized by council and occured Saturday January 24, 2026 in honor of Casen Gullett who is bravely battling DIPG.

The resignation of Billy Strunk as community building custodian was accepted by council. Abby Freeman was hired to fill the position, with Henderson abstaining from the vote. Payroll wage adjustments were tabled and sent to committee for further discussion. A request for funding to purchase a welder for the street department was sent back to the street commissioner for clarification on its intended use.

Council also approved a motion by Gardner to move Officer Nichols to full-time hours.

The meeting marked the start of the new year for Manchester Village Council, setting leadership roles, outlining committee responsibilities, and addressing several operational and personnel matters expected to carry into the coming months.