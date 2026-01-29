By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce marked a milestone moment for the community on Thursday, January 22 with the inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards Celebration, an evening dedicated to recognizing the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of Adams County. Held at the Willow Event Center, the event brought together business leaders, elected officials, families, friends, and community supporters for a night that blended pride, inspiration, and optimism.

The 40 Under 40 program was created to celebrate 40 outstanding young professionals under the age of 40 who are making a meaningful impact through leadership, service, innovation, and commitment to Adams County. The inaugural class reflected a wide range of careers and callings, including politics, banking, construction, healthcare, public service, entrepreneurship, small business ownership, education, and nonprofit work. Collectively, the honorees represent both the diversity of the local workforce and a shared dedication to improving their community.

The program was proudly presented by GE Aerospace and Adams County Home Care, whose support helped make the first-ever celebration possible. From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere was one of excitement and appreciation, as the Chamber showcased not only individual achievements but also the strength that comes from investing in young professionals who choose to live, work, and lead in Adams County.

A highlight of the evening was the introduction of the keynote speaker, Lauren Worley, a proud Adams County native whose career has taken her from Peebles to leadership roles on a national and global scale. Worley, who was active in Adams County 4-H, the All-County Band, and graduated from Peebles High School, has built an impressive professional resume since her time in Adams County.

After graduating from Kent State University, Worley went on to serve as a senior aide to Governor Ted Strickland, press secretary at NASA, and global communications director at Procter & Gamble. Now operating her own small business in Cincinnati, she continues to maintain strong ties to her hometown and regularly returns to Adams County to connect with local students and community members. Her participation as keynote speaker underscored the evening’s theme of celebrating local roots, professional achievement, and the potential of young leaders from rural communities.

The heart of the evening, however, was the recognition of the inaugural 40 Under 40 honorees themselves. Those honored included Matheau Reno, Darrington Saffell, David Irwin, Justin Pizzulli, Kaylee Curtis, Curtis Anderson, Chelsea Phelps, Hannah Blythe, Victoria Roehling, Taylor Price, Alicia Hoop, Sydney Cross, John Matthew McAdow, Ryan Applegate, Shalana Shreffler, Abigail Nichols, Chris Moore, Danielle Poe, Shannon Mack, Britny Grooms, Ethan McCarty, Dr. Hannah Hopkins, Trent Arey, Berea Miller, Josie Calvert, Dustin Dean, Jayden Hesler, Jacqueline Deardoff, Jonathan Sowards, Amanda Hopkins, Abbey Hurt, James O’Neil DeAtley, Haley Jo Davis, Morgan Hendrickson, Rachel Williams, Sarah Jones, Satrista Myrick, Kati Pell, Morgan Adamson, and Easton Wesley.

Each honoree brought a unique story and path to the stage, but common threads quickly emerged. Many have chosen careers in public service and local government, helping guide policy and community development. Others are making their mark in healthcare, providing critical services and care to residents across the county. Several honorees are entrepreneurs and small business owners who are creating jobs, revitalizing downtowns, and investing in local commerce. Others work in banking, education, nonprofit leadership, and the trades, ensuring the county continues to grow in practical and sustainable ways.

Throughout the evening, it was clear that the impact of these young professionals extends well beyond their job titles. Many are deeply involved in volunteer work, civic organizations, school programs, churches, and youth activities. They serve on boards, coach teams, mentor students, and step up when their communities need them. The 40 Under 40 recognition honored not only professional success, but also character, commitment, and a willingness to lead.

Adams County Chamber of Commerce Business Director Randi McFarland-Franklin reflected on the significance of the night and the response from the community. “Our inaugural 40 Under 40 event was truly a celebration of the incredible talent and leadership we have right here in Adams County,” McFarland-Franklin said. “We were overwhelmed by the support for this first-ever event and inspired by the young professionals being recognized for the impact they’re making in their workplaces and throughout our community. It was an honor to celebrate these individuals and highlight the bright future they are helping build for our county.”

That sense of a bright future was echoed throughout the room as honorees were recognized individually and collectively. Applause filled the Willow Event Center as names were announced, with many attendees noting how often they recognized faces of people they already rely on in their daily lives. The event served as a reminder that leadership is not always found far away, but often right next door.

As the evening concluded, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce made it clear that the 40 Under 40 program is intended to become an annual tradition. The inaugural class set a high standard, not only through their accomplishments, but through their commitment to Adams County and belief in its potential. For those in attendance and readers across the county, the message was unmistakable: Adams County’s future is in capable, passionate, and dedicated hands.

With strong community support, engaged partners, and a growing network of young leaders, the inaugural 40 Under 40 Awards Celebration was more than a ceremony. It was a celebration of progress, pride, and promise, and a powerful reminder that Adams County’s best days are still ahead.