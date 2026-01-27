By Julia McCane-Knox

The library is welcoming February with a variety of programs, activities, and free services for community members of all ages. Whether you are looking for an entertaining outing with your children, hands-on activities for school-aged kids, or valuable resources for everyday life, the library has something to offer this week.

Take-Home Craft Kits are available at the Manchester Library throughout the month of February, while supplies last. These kits are designed to encourage creativity and provide a simple, engaging activity that families can enjoy at home. Each kit includes the materials needed to complete a themed craft, making them a convenient option for parents, caregivers, and children looking for a screen-free activity.

Preschool Storytimes will be held at several library locations throughout the week. These programs feature stories, songs, and activities that support early literacy skills, while providing a thrilling and welcoming environment for young children and their caregivers. The North Adams Library will host Storytime on Tuesday, February 3, at 11 a.m. Storytimes at the Manchester and Peebles Libraries will take place on Wednesday, February 4, at 11 a.m. The West Union Library will offer Storytime on Thursday, February 5, at 11 a.m. An additional evening Storytime for preschoolers will be held at the Manchester Library on Thursday, February 5, at 5 p.m., providing a later option for families, who may not be able to attend daytime programs. Preschoolers are also invited to attend Playtime in the Library at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, February 4, at 3 p.m., where children can enjoy free play in a library setting designed to support learning and social development.

In addition to Storytime, interactive programs for children are also offered this week. Smorgasbord Makerspaces will be held at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, February 4, at 2:30 p.m. This program invites school-aged children to explore a variety of hands-on activities that encourage creativity, problem-solving, and curiosity. Furthermore, children can experiment, build, and create art in a relaxed and supportive setting. Crafternoon will take place at the Manchester Library on Thursday, February 5, at 2:30 p.m., offering school-aged children the chance to work on engaging craft projects, while socializing with peers.

The library continues to be a valuable resource beyond traditional book lending. Community members are encouraged to ditch subscription services and explore the library’s collection of DVDs and Blu-rays, which includes new releases, classic films, and family favorites. All items are available at no cost with a library card. The library’s Beyond Books collection offers additional resources, including Phonics Kits for young learners and

Memory Kits designed to support aging seniors and their caregivers. A wide selection of books and magazines are also available for readers of all ages and interests.

In addition to programs and collections, the library offers free notary services to customers. This service is provided as part of the library’s commitment to supporting the practical needs of the community. For more information about programs, services, and hours, community members are encouraged to visit their local library, the library website at adamscolibrary.org, or give us a call. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.