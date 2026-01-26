Who says that snowstorms are just fun for humans? Milo here can attest otherwise. (Submitted photo)

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A widespread winter storm brought heavy snow, dangerous cold and significant travel challenges to much of the eastern United States over the weekend of January 23-25, leaving lasting impacts well into the new week. The storm system stretched from the central Plains through the Ohio Valley and into the East Coast, disrupting travel, closing schools and businesses, and placing millions of residents under winter weather alerts. As the snow tapered off, an arctic air mass settled in behind the system, extending hazardous conditions long after the last flakes fell.

Southern Ohio experienced the brunt of the storm’s local impacts, with Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto and Highland counties all reporting measurable snowfall and difficult road conditions. The National Weather Service in Wilmington had issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region through Monday morning, followed by continued cold weather advisories and extreme cold warnings. Forecasters warned that the cold air accompanying the storm posed a serious threat, with wind chills dropping well below zero and remaining dangerously low for several days.

Snowfall began late Friday night and continued through much of Saturday before tapering off early Sunday. According to official totals from the National Weather Service, Georgetown recorded approximately eight inches of snow, while Lucasville measured about five inches. Unofficial reports from residents suggested that totals varied by location, with much of Adams County seeing between six and eight inches. Highland County appeared to receive some of the highest totals in the area, as residents in Hillsboro reported eight to ten inches of snow, and around ten inches was reported in the New Market area.

The accumulation quickly led to hazardous driving conditions across the region, particularly on rural and secondary roads. County and township highway crews worked throughout the weekend and into the start of the week, plowing and treating roadways as temperatures allowed. Snow-covered roads, drifting in open areas and limited visibility during heavier snowfall made travel difficult at times, prompting officials to urge residents to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Adams County remained under a Level 2 snow emergency through Monday morning, indicating that roads were hazardous and that travel should be limited. Despite the amount of snow received, the county was not elevated to a Level 3 emergency during the storm. Adams County Sheriff Kenny Dick addressed that decision in a statement released as cleanup efforts continued.

“The ability to restrict peoples movement’s is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” Sheriff Dick said. “The reason for a Level 3 is to minimize traffic on the roadways so the plows can clean the roads. I have been in constant contact with the highway department and have been informed few vehicles are on the roads and have not prevented them from doing their jobs. If this changes in the future, I will issue a Level 3 to assist them.”

Neighboring counties reported similar conditions. Brown County dealt with steady snowfall that left roads snow covered through much of the weekend, while Pike County experienced moderate accumulations that created slick travel, especially in higher elevations. Scioto County saw somewhat lower totals closer to the Ohio River, but icy conditions still developed as temperatures dropped. In Highland County, heavier snowfall combined with wind led to drifting in some areas, making road clearing more challenging.

While snow removal continued into the early part of the week, attention quickly shifted to the prolonged cold that followed the storm. Temperatures remained well below normal, with overnight lows dropping into the single digits and below zero in some locations. Wind chills frequently fell into subzero territory, creating conditions that could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in a short period of time.

Local officials across the region encouraged residents to take precautions as the cold lingered. Area emergency management agencies urged people to check on elderly neighbors, ensure pets were brought indoors, and take steps to protect homes from frozen pipes. Motorists were reminded to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles and to allow extra time when traveling, as melting snow during the day refroze overnight.

By midweek, snow remained piled along roadsides and in fields, serving as a visible reminder of the weekend storm. Even as road conditions improved, officials cautioned that lingering ice and continued cold temperatures could still pose hazards. Residents were encouraged to continue monitoring weather updates and to use caution as southern Ohio worked its way out of one of the most impactful winter weather events of the season.

For Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto and Highland counties, the storm underscored the challenges of winter weather and the importance of preparation, communication and cooperation as communities faced not only heavy snowfall, but an extended period of extreme cold that followed.