By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

As I sit here on Sunday afternoon pondering the weather situation. I feel so blessed to have a warm home and food to eat. Watching the birds gives me peace. I like to remind each of us to check on our elderly neighbors but realize that somehow, I am one of them (the elderly neighbor). I am not particularly thankful for the snow, but it is beautiful watching it fall from the inside. During the Community Prayer meeting last week, one of the prayers was for the homeless. Donnie Edgington reported that two of our homeless people are currently in shelters. Everyone be safe this week as the weather forecast calls for very cold temperatures. We have neighbors who are in warm weather and my advice would be to stay where you are for at least another week.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, February 19. If you are unable to come on Thursdays to Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday if you can assist in serving. Please check our Compassion Closet Facebook page for updates.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is on Tuesday, February 10. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. If you have an agenda item, call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. the Friday before the meeting.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): January 21, 1926; Henry Ballein, aged 69, Marshal of Winchester, met instant death early Friday morning at about 6:30 when the horse and wagon he was driving was struck by a west bound N&W train at a crossing. According to the train crew, Henry drove onto the track directly in front of the train. The wagon was completely demolished and the horse killed. He was on his way to the coal yard to get a load of coal and was making the crossing above the depot. The flyer was about one hour late and it appeared that Mr. Ballein neither saw nor heard the approaching train. Henry was the father of seven children three by a former marriage and four by his surviving wife. The funeral was conducted at the Methodist Church, and the deceased was placed in the vault at the cemetery due to the inclement weather.

If you have news or events you would like to have included in the paper, please let me know.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at [email protected].