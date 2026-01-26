News Release

According to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio is experiencing a deep Arctic air mass that will keep temperatures well below normal throughout the week. The coldest wind chill factor is expected from tonight to Tuesday, with wind chill values of 20 to 25 degrees below zero. Below normal temperatures are expected to continue through the first week of February.

“Although the statewide threat for heavy falling snow has passed, the extreme cold is only just beginning and is expected to last for some time,” said Governor DeWine. “I encourage everyone to take caution for their own health and safety and for the health and safety of family, friends, and neighbors.”

The following tips and advice can be attributed to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Aging, and Ohio State Fire Marshal.

With extremely cold temperatures forecasted for the week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to stay home if possible. If you must travel, your preparation should begin with a thorough check of your vehicle:

Make sure that your tires have a good amount of air and tread, your battery is fully charged, and your windshield washer reservoir is full.

Drivers should stock their vehicles with a winter travel kit that includes an ice scraper, shovel, jumper cables, flashlight, blankets, cell phone charger, first aid kit, water, and food. Warming items will be especially important for the upcoming week.

Driving on Snow, Ice, or Slush-Covered Roads

When driving on snow, ice, or slush-covered roadways, drivers should avoid sharp, abrupt movements and should not slam on the brakes. Drivers should also increase their following distance, giving themselves more time to come to a stop on surfaces with low traction.

If you start losing control or skidding, resist the urge to slam on the brakes. Instead, look and steer in the direction you want to go while easing off the pedals.

If Your Vehicle is Stuck in Snow

Turn on your hazard lights and call #677 or 911 for assistance. It is important that you clear your tailpipe of any possible debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If Your Vehicle Breaks Down or Crashes

Turn on your hazard lights, safely move your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, and call #677 or 911 for assistance. It is important that you remain inside your vehicle until help arrives.

Check on Older Friends, Relatives, & Neighbors

Checking in on older friends, relatives, and neighbors during severe weather helps them feel connected and gives you an opportunity to spot potential issues and help them get assistance if they need it.

Check their home: Is the temperature comfortable? Are they heating it safely? Is there any damage to their home? Are outdoor walkways clear of snow, ice, and debris?

Check their health: Do they appear alert and aware? Have they fallen? Are they taking their medications as prescribed? Do they need medical attention?

Check that their daily needs are being met: Do they have safe food and water? Are they able to do what they need to do? Do they have someone to call for support and a reliable way to call for emergency help if they need it?

You can check in on an older loved one or neighbor by telephone, text message, email, video call, or in-person if it is safe to travel.

Prevent Falls and Cold Weather Injuries

Older Ohioans should also take special care during wintry conditions to prevent falls and cold-weather injuries: