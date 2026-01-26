Sheila Ann Unger, 60, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, January 16, 2026 at home. Sheila was born July 9, 1965 in West Union. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Junior Stephenson and Judy Ann (Parker) Stephenson; daughter, Robin Nicole Unger; and a sister, Rhonda Sue Thacker.

Sheila is survived by one son, Rickey Nelson Unger; three brothers, Rodney Lee Stephenson and Kenny Ray Stephenson of Hillsboro and Ricky Gene Stephenson (Michelle) of Peebles; three sisters, Kimberly Faye Adkins (Junior) of West Union, Michelle Lea Reynolds of Wilmington and Joanie Mae Grooms of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Mikayla, Payton, Isabella, Emma and Kortney; and many nieces and nephews.

The Visitation will be from 2 – 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Funeral is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, 2026, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor Jason Hayslip will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at www.LaffertyEuneralbome.com.