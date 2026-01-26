As I look outside my window and see six inches of snow and single digit temperatures, it’s hard to imagine that baseball is just around the corner. I am more than ready to see baseball again and with the Bengals having a disappointing season, it’s made it feel like that much longer of a wait. RedsFest was a nice event to break up the long intermission, but now it’s time to get a few more additions to this lineup and to get ready for Spring Training.

Important Dates Approaching

· February 9 – Pitchers/Catchers Report

· February 14 – Position Players Report

· February 21 – First Spring Training game vs Cleveland

· March 26 – Reds Opening Day vs Red Sox

Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees

· Tejay Antone

· Will Banfield

· Michael Chavis

· Hagen Danner

· Garrett Hampson

· Lyon Richardson

· Carson Spiers

· Michael Toglia

· Joel Valdez

· Connor Burns

· Cam Collier

· PJ Higgins

· Yunior Marte

· Anthony Misiewicz

· Michael Trautwein

Reds Still Desperate for a Bat

While I would currently grade the Reds offseason as a C-, this can quickly improve to a successful offseason in my book if the Reds would find a way to add some power to the middle of the order. Simply running it back from last season is a waste of time, as this Reds team was completely unmatched in the playoffs. Eugenio Suarez and Austin Hays joining this team would change my grade to a solid “B.” While the Reds are currently money strapped due to a television issue with FanDuel yet again, we all know they will find someone to air their games. Make it happen or be willing to trade an arm, as this team has to find a way to produce runs.

Random Snow Day Thoughts

· College sports have more talent than ever, yet the system is a full of major flaws ruining the integrity of recruiting and building a program.

· Whales are better than Goldfish. If you haven’t had whales, they’re better…

· Zac Taylor being the one AFC North coach to remain employed is comical.

· CBA Negotiations for baseball are going to be brutal, as it expires in 12/1/2026. I expect to be without baseball for some time.

· Elly De La Cruz would bring a massive return right now…and we know he doesn’t want to be here long term.

· The Reds have more confidence in McLain returning to form than I do.

· Going to arbitration over a couple hundred thousand dollars with Stephenson seems uncalled for.