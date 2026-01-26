Home News Food Pantry cancelled News Food Pantry cancelled January 26, 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Due to the frigid temperatures, wind chill, snowy roads and school closures for Tuesday, January 27, we have cancelled the Adams County Food for All mobile pantry. We will return to Adams County on Tuesday, February 24. Blessings & Stay Warm! View Comments West Union broken clouds enter location 5.5 ° F 5.5 ° 5.5 ° 63 % 1.8mph 59 % Tue 23 ° Wed 19 ° Thu 17 ° Fri 13 ° Sat -4 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023