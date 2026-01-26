In action from the Southern Ohio Christian Conference on January 23, the Adams County Christian Eagles narrowly defeated the Hillsboro Christian Crusaders 42-40. Pictured at the left is ACCS senior Jed Shivener who led the Eagles with 23 points and also recently scored his 1,000th career point. In the center is Gage Wilson (22) going up for a shot attempt in game where he became the Eagles’ all-time leader in assists. At the right, Adams County Christian’s Josiah Kennedy fires off a three-pointer in the second half of the win over Hillsboro Christian. The Eagles now stand 4-3 in conference play. (Photos by Mark Carpenter)