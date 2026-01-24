News Release

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will conduct the Adams County First Round Caucus Meeting on Monday, February 2 at 9 a.m. at the Adams County Government Center, Conference Room located at 215 N. Cross Street, West Union, Ohio.

In the First Round Caucus Meeting, OVRDC staff in coordination with local officials will update the county’s representative members, make committee assignments and vote to elect a caucus chair. In addition, the agenda will include staff presentations to provide attendees with information on available community development funding programs, as well as regional economic development project updates.

The meeting is open to the public. Comments and/or questions from attendees on regional issues or projects are encouraged. For further information about the meeting agenda, contact Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Executive Director at (740) 947-2853.