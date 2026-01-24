By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library continues to serve as a welcoming community space that offers far more than books alone. With a free library card, customers of all ages can access a wide range of resources and services designed to support learning, entertainment, and everyday needs.

Library cardholders can enjoy books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, and a growing collection of e-resources that can be accessed from home or on the go. Customers can come to the library to find great reads, digital content for school or work, or movies to take home for a family movie night. All of these resources are available at no cost with a library card, so skip the subscriptions, and come to the library!

In addition to materials, libraries provide practical services that many community members rely on. Printing, copying, and faxing services are available, along with notary services at all libraries. These offerings make the library a convenient stop for handling personal, professional, and legal tasks.

Throughout January, the staff of the North Adams Library are hosting Budget Friendly Recipes, Cooking Ideas, and Shopping Tips. This ongoing program highlights ways to prepare delicious meals, while being mindful of grocery costs. Customers can find inspiration for everyday cooking, smart shopping strategies, and ideas that make eating well more affordable. At the Manchester Library, families can enjoy take-home crafts all month long, offering creative activities that can be done together at home.

Adults are invited to connect with fellow readers at the Book Club at the Peebles Library on Monday, January 26, at 5 30 p.m. This program provides a relaxed setting for discussion, conversation, and sharing perspectives on selected readings. This month, the discussion will revolve around Matt Haig’s incredible book, The Life Impossible.

Children and families can also look forward to a full week of engaging programs. Preschoolers can start the week with Storytime at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, January 27, at 11 a.m. The following Storytimes are on Wednesday, January 28, at 11 a.m., at both the Manchester and Peebles Libraries, offering young children a chance to enjoy stories, songs, and early literacy activities.

Wednesday afternoon features several options for school-aged children and families. At 2 30 p.m., the Peebles Library will host Smorgasbord Makerspace, encouraging hands on exploration and creativity. At 3 p.m., children can attend STEAM Adventures: Air Tubes at the North Adams Library or Family Game Day at the Manchester Library, both offering entertaining ways to learn and connect.

Storytime continues Thursday, January 29, at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. In addition to reading and crafts, children can learn letters and phonics, as well as the beginnings of American Sign Language. Later that afternoon, school aged children are invited to Crafternoon at the Manchester Library at 3 30 p.m. Preschoolers can also enjoy an evening Storytime at the Manchester Library at 5 p.m. the same day.

Families with young children are encouraged to explore Day By Day Ohio, an online resource that supports early literacy and school readiness. Children can sing songs to build vocabulary, watch fun and educational videos, explore reading recommendations, and use an activity calendar filled with crafts, puzzles, and games. Day By Day Ohio is a service of the State Library of Ohio and is funded in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

With free resources, helpful services, and programs for every age, your local libraries remain dedicated to supporting education, creativity, and community connection throughout the year.