By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

An excerpt from “Going It Alone” – ‘Resources Are Expanding for Older Adults on Their Own’ from kffhealthnews.org

Many seniors who live alone have been inspired to take actions by an innovative course for such “solo agers” called: Aging Alone Together, offered by Dorot, a social services agency in New York City. Until a few years ago, few resources were available for the growing slice of the older population.

Now, there are several Facebook groups for solo agers, as well as in-person groups springing up around the country, conferences and webinars, a national clearinghouse of resources, and an expanding array of books on the topic. All address seniors’ need to connect with other people, prevent isolation, and prepare for a future when they might become less robust, encounter more health issues, and need more assistance.

“Older adults who cannot rely on family members need to be very intentional about creating support systems and putting other plans in place,” said Ailene Gerhardt, a patient advocate in Boston who created the Navigating Solo Network three years ago. Preparing in isolation for the future can be daunting. “If solo agers don’t feel they have people to talk to as they craft their aging plan, they often will skip the whole process,” said Gerhardt, who endorses a group planning model for these seniors.

That’s the format Dorot has adopted for Aging Alone Together, which is available nationally online free of charge and in person in New York City. More than 1,000 people have participated in the program since it launched in 2021. Dorot is working with partners around the country to expand its reach.

The program consists of six 90-minute, interactive weekly sessions that focus on seniors’ key concerns: building communities of support, figuring out where to live, completing advance care directives such as living wills, and getting financial and legal affairs in order. One goal is to help participants identify their priorities and overcome the fear and hesitation that so many older adults feel when peering into their uncertain futures, said Claire Nisen, a Dorot staffer who runs the program. Another is to offer practical tools, advice, and resources that can spur people to action.

Yet another is to foster a sense of community that promotes a “can do” attitude. As Nisen said repeatedly when I took the course in September and October, “Solo aging doesn’t mean aging alone.”

While participating in Aging Alone Together, Jeff Kromrey, 69, realized he had assumed he’d never have a health crisis such as a stroke or heart attack — a common form of denial. His daughter and her husband planned to travel from North Carolina to join Kromrey over the Holidays. During that visit, Kromrey said, he would give her passwords to his computer and online accounts, explain his system for keeping track of bills, and show her where other important files are. “That way, she’ll just be able to take right over if something unexpected occurs,” he said.

For more information about Aging Alone Together, email [email protected] or visit the program’s website.

A national clearinghouse of resources for solo agers and information about solo-ager groups in the United States is available at the Navigating Solo website.

The National Council on Aging has assembled a guide to resources and support for older adults living alone.

Facebook groups for solo agers include Elder Orphans (Aging Alone), Elder Orphans, NYC Solo Agers, and Solo Aging Without Personal Representative. Another online community is the Solo Ager/Aging Together.

Books about planning for solo aging include “Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers,” “Solo and Smart,” “Who Will Take Care of Me When I’m Old?” and “The Complete Eldercare Planner.”

