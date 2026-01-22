News Release

Southern State’s new Jump Start Scholarship is designed for graduating high school students who have no college experience. This scholarship will pay for one class (tuition, fees and books) at Southern State the summer or fall semester following high school graduation.

Terms and conditions of the scholarship include the following:

Apply for admission and be accepted to Southern State for the summer or fall semester prior to submitting the scholarship application

Graduate from a high school or vocational school for the current academic year

Submit a high school transcript with application

Register for classes during the 2026 summer semester or fall semester at Southern State

The Jump Start Scholarship will pay ALL COSTS associated with one class, regardless of credit hours, at Southern State. Students applying do not have to complete the FAFSA, but it is preferred.

Scholarships will be awarded as long as funds remain. Interested students are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible.

To apply, visit https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml or call the Financial Aid Department at 800.628.7722, Ext. 2515 to learn more.