Some of the winter’s most frigid temperatures are hitting a large portion of the country this week and AAA is reminding vehicle owners and homeowners about the importance of being prepared for inclement weather. Below-freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on a home’s heating system, plumbing, and exterior features. Also, winter is particularly tough on car batteries and tires. Maintaining homes and vehicles during cold strikes is essential to reduce the risk of winter damage.

“As much of the country is being impacted by winter storms, homeowners and motorists should be proactive in making sure their residences and vehicles are ready for cold weather,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “High repair costs and headaches can hopefully be avoided by taking measures to ensure a home’s interior and exterior are prepared for frigid temperatures and car batteries and tires are in proper working order.”

Home Protection

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Know where water shutoff valves are located so water can be turned off in case of an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if no one is home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Winter Damages Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Winter comes with snow, and sometimes lots of it. A standard home insurance policy may cover the damage if a roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice from a storm. Another threat to homes in the winter season is cold snaps. Water left standing in pipes when the temperature drops may expand with enough force to cause it to burst, leading to severe water damage if the issue isn’t immediately identified. Damage caused by burst pipes and the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, if regular maintenance is performed and owners maintain heat in the building.

Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damage resulting from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in the home.

Be Proactive

By taking the necessary precautions and preparing houses for winter, making an insurance claim this winter season can be avoided. Trimming threatening trees, shutting off water and draining pipes, and cleaning gutters are all things that can be done before it gets too cold. If a winter disaster does strike, having the right home insurance coverage will help. Review policies with a trusted agent to be sure everything is in order.

To prepare a vehicle for winter driving, AAA recommends the following tips: