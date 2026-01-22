By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District is beginning 2026 with new leadership and a renewed sense of momentum following the Board of Education’s organizational meeting held last week. During the meeting, the district formally welcomed three newly elected board members, selected new officers to lead the board, and set its full schedule of meetings for the year ahead.

Superintendent Dawn Wallace announced the addition of Ben Hilderbrand, Trent Arey and Paula McIntosh to the Board of Education. All three were elected by voters on November 4, 2025, and officially began their terms in January 2026. Their election marks a transition moment for the district as it builds on recent progress while preparing to address upcoming challenges.

In addition to seating new members, the board held elections for its leadership positions. Mr. David Riley was elected president of the Board of Education, and Mrs. Sally McDaniel was elected vice-president. Both bring experience and continuity to the board as it works with new members to guide the district forward.

“We welcome our newest board members: Ben Hilderbrand, Trent Arey and Paula McIntosh. We sincerely look forward to continuing the exciting and prosperous trajectory the district is on. Good things are happening here.” Wallace said in a statement following the meeting.

New board member Trent Arey expressed enthusiasm about stepping into his role and working alongside fellow board members. “I am very eager to start collaborating with the other board members on our upcoming challenges and the goals we each have for our district,” Arey said. “Based off conversations I’ve had with the other board members, we’re all ready to get to work.”

Paula McIntosh echoed that sentiment, emphasizing both her excitement and her commitment to learning the responsibilities of board service thoroughly. “I am excited to have the next meeting and hit the ground running,” McIntosh said. “There’s a lot to learn and a lot to do. I’m looking forward to a training session on Feb. 4th because I want to do everything by the book and this session is about just that. I think we have a great team on this board and look forward to working with them and to paving the way for the best education possible for our students.”

Ben Hilderbrand, who was unable to provide a formal public comment prior to publication, joins the board alongside Arey and McIntosh at a time when district leadership has emphasized stability, growth, and continued improvement in educational outcomes for students across Adams County.

With new members seated and leadership in place, the board also confirmed its full schedule of meetings for 2026. The first regular meeting of the year is scheduled for January 26, 2026. That meeting will mark the first opportunity for the newly seated board to conduct regular business together and begin addressing district priorities.

Additional regular meetings are scheduled for February 23, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, August 17, September 21, October 19, November 16, and December 21, 2026. The board has also scheduled work sessions on April 13, June 8, and June 9. These sessions typically allow board members to focus in greater detail on planning, budgeting, and long term goals outside the structure of regular meetings.

District officials encourage community members to stay informed and engaged by attending meetings when possible. Board meetings provide opportunities for the public to learn more about district operations, hear updates from administrators, and share input on issues affecting local schools.

As the Adams County Ohio Valley School District moves into the new year, Superintendent Wallace expressed confidence in the direction of the district and the leadership team guiding it. With a mix of experienced leadership and newly elected members eager to serve, district officials believe the board is well positioned to build on recent successes while addressing the evolving needs of students, staff, and families.

The January 26 regular meeting will serve as the official starting point for this new chapter, setting the tone for a year of collaboration, planning, and continued focus on providing quality education for students throughout the district.