By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Scot Crace has been named the new superintendent of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, bringing with him a lifetime connection to the county board system, more than two decades of professional experience, and a leadership philosophy rooted in service, continuity, and thoughtful progress.

Crace steps into the role following the retirement of longtime superintendent Liz Lafferty, whose 33 years of service helped shape developmental disability services in Adams County. As the Board of DD enters this new chapter, Crace said he is both honored and deeply aware of the responsibility that comes with leading an organization that plays such an important role in the lives of individuals and families across the county.

“I am honored to serve as Superintendent of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities,” Crace said. “My connection to this work began long before my professional career, as I grew up immersed in the county board system.”

That connection is not figurative. Crace’s father served as a superintendent during the 1980s and 1990s, and as a result, Crace spent much of his childhood inside county board programs. “Through his leadership, I developed an early appreciation for the advocacy and community responsibility that define effective public service in this field,” he said. “I literally lived in the ADS program, not only sleeping and eating, but also participating in hands-on activities daily as a child growing up.”

Those early experiences left a lasting impression and helped shape Crace’s understanding of the developmental disabilities system from a uniquely personal perspective. Long before he held a professional title, he witnessed firsthand the impact that quality services, committed staff, and strong leadership can have on individuals with disabilities and their families.

Crace brings 25 years of professional experience in the field, during which he has worked to advance person-centered supports while helping organizations adapt to evolving expectations, policies, and workforce demands. He said his approach has always focused on balancing stability with necessary change.

“Throughout my 25-year career, I have remained committed to advancing person-centered supports while also helping systems adapt to changing expectations, policy environments, and workforce needs,” Crace said. “My professional experience, combined with graduate training in public administration, has shaped a leadership approach that values continuity where it matters and innovation where it is needed.”

Crace’s educational background reflects that blend of practical experience and formal training. He is a 1990 graduate of Waverly High School and earned a diploma from Shawnee State University in 1995. In 2025, he completed a master’s degree in public administration from Franklin University, with a focus on organizational leadership. That advanced training, he said, strengthened his ability to navigate complex systems, manage public resources responsibly, and lead teams through change.

As superintendent, Crace said his goal is to build upon the strong foundation already in place at the Adams County Board of DD while preparing the organization for the future. He emphasized the importance of maintaining trusted services that individuals and families rely on every day, while also guiding modernization efforts that ensure the system remains effective and sustainable.

“As superintendent, I look forward to building upon Adams County’s strong foundation while guiding thoughtful modernization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities, families, providers, and staff,” Crace said. “My focus is on maintaining trusted services today while preparing the system to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

Those challenges include shifting Medicaid policies and the growing need for flexible, community-based supports. Crace said addressing those issues will require collaboration with staff, providers, families, and community partners. He also stressed the importance of listening to the voices of individuals with developmental disabilities and ensuring that services remain person centered.

Crace’s lifelong exposure to the county board system gives him a deep understanding of both its mission and its responsibilities, while his professional experience and academic training provide tools for effective administration.

For Crace, becoming Superintendent carries personal meaning. It represents a continuation of values instilled during his childhood and a chance to serve a community of people that shaped his life and career. He said he views the superintendent position not simply as an administrative role, but as a public trust.

As the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities moves forward, Crace said he is committed to honoring the work of those who came before him while positioning the organization to meet future needs. With a focus on stability, innovation, and service, he hopes to ensure that Adams County continues to provide high-quality supports that empower individuals with developmental disabilities to live full and meaningful lives.

For the public, Crace’s appointment signals both continuity and forward looking leadership, grounded in a lifetime of experience and a clear commitment to the people the Board of DD serves.