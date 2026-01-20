Press Release

December 2025

Felony Arraignments: 8

Felony Sentencings: 9

Felony Trials: 0

On Monday, December 1, 2025 at 9 a.m., Jason Nehus, age 41, was sentenced in four different case numbers being CRI 20190140, 20240034, 20250078, 20250093. Jason Nehus was originally found guilty after a voluntary plea to Grand Theft, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2913.02A1 and sentenced to community control on April 8, 2021 in case number CRI 20190140. Jason Nehus was then resentenced to community control following a probation revocation in case 20190140 and a voluntary plea of guilty of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2937.99A in case 20240034 on July 25th 2024. Nehus went on to plead guilty in case 20250078 of the Non-Support of a Dependent, a fifth degree felony, in violation of ORC 2919.21B1A and Escape, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2921.34A1, in case 20250093. Jason Nehus was finally sentenced after all voluntary pleas of guilty and multiple probation revocations in all four cases of 20190140, 20240034, 20250093, and 20250093 to three (3) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections in addition to the seven hundred and ninety four (794) days he had already served. Additionally, Nehus was ordered to pay total fines of $3,250 and restitution to the victim in the amount of $17,786.52.

On Wednesday, December 10. 2025 at 9 a.m., Stephanie Payne, age 53, was sentenced in case number CRI 20240224 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to the Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2925.03A1 and a second count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, also in violation 2925.03A1. Stephanie Payne was sentenced to a stipulated prison term of thirty six (36) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. It is further ordered Payne pay a fine of $500.

On Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 9 a.m., Haley Hoover-Luke, age 23, was sentenced in case number CRI 20250046 pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Endangering Children, a felony of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2919.22B2. Haley Hoover-Luke was sentenced to an indefinite prison term of six (6) to nine (9) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.